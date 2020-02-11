Performing Arts Weekly: Feb. 13-19, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cardinal Stritch University

This week, Cardinal Stritch University presents the world premiere of Dianne Sposito’s and Mark Boergers’ take on the Renaissance, The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Theater

The Theory of Relativity (A Musical)

The Theory of Relativity—written by Drama Desk Award-nominated collaborators Neil Bartram and Brian Hill—emerged from stories told to the authors by a group of young actors. Much in the style of A Chorus Line, composer-lyricist Bartram and book-writer Hill adapted these true stories—concerning issues of home, childhood, family, love and loss—into an emotional, accessible show exploring how young people create communities out of their shared experiences.

This award-winning musical celebrates the theory that we are more connected than we realize. Through a collage of entertaining songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity follows several characters along their journeys and what happens, good or bad, when their journeys intersect. This unconventional musical shares heartache, dreams and our shared human connections.

Feb. 14-23 at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For tickets, call 414-288-7504, send an email to helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu or visit calendar.marquette.edu.

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Cardinal Stritch University’s performing arts season always presents a fine blend of productions and events that highlight artistry and academic process. True to their mission, the school presents the world premiere of Dianne Sposito’s and Mark Boergers’ look at the Italian Renaissance through a 21st-century lens, The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Or, as Stritch explains in their inviting way: “Experience a delightfully wacky and modern take on the classic Renaissance romp in this fast-paced, fashionable version of the tale.” The production features a cast of 15, as well as a production team led by Jack Millane (stage manager), Greg Kaye (scenic designer-technical director) and Kristina Van Slyke (costume designer).

Feb. 15-23 in the Joan Steele Stein Center for Communication Studies-Fine Arts building on the Cardinal Stritch University campus, 6801 N. Yates Road. For tickets call, 414-410-4171, send an email to boxoffice@stritch.edu or visit stritch.edu.

Classical Music

“Sensoria: Experiments in Sound and Performance”

“Sensoria: Experiments in Sound and Performance,” celebrates its sixth season with artistic director Amanda Schoofs at the helm. The series is designed to spark dialogue within the community, support new artistic collaborations and commission the creation of innovative works, all while promoting an expansive understanding of new music.

“Sensoria” highlights original research, creativity and experimental practices through live performance. Music, sound art, time-based media and hybrid works are featured in this concert-event series, which encourages the use of new technologies and the expansion of the boundaries of organized sound and performance.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m., in the Jan Serr Studio of the Kenilworth Square East building, sixth floor, 2155 N. Prospect Ave. Sensoria is free and open to the public.

More to Do

“My Funny Valentine”

It's time to laugh at the lighter side of love. A little silly and a little sweet, this cabaret features some Waukesha Civic Theatre favorites who will take a hard and hilarious look at love. So, whether you are in love, out of love or just looking for love in all the wrong places, this funny valentine is for you. Tim Albrechtson, Elizabeth Bivens-Logan, Becky Cofta, Timothy Conn and Nicholas Hollenbeck headline the large cast; Ami Majeskie directs, and Ashley Sprangers provides musical direction. Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

“Backstage Broadway”

Broadway veterans Andrew and Susan Varela share music, memories and anecdotes of their many years on the Great White Way in this fine cabaret show at Sunset Playhouse. You’ll hear tunes from many Broadway gems, including Les Misérables, Little Women—The Musical, Cats and other favorite musical theater blockbusters. In addition to hearing tales about their touring adventures and onstage performances, Andrew and Susan will give you a sneak-peek behind the scenes and reveal some of the secrets and hilarious hijinks that sometimes happen offstage. Feb. 13-16 at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.