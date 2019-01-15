Performing Arts Weekly: Jan. 17-23, 2019

A Murder is Announced at Sunset Playhouse, Photograph 51 develops in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, and Mark Twain’s River of Song moseys into the Stackner Cabaret.

Theatre

A Murder is Announced

“Here we are again—another mystery and another Agatha Christie,” says Sunset Playhouse director Carol Dolphin about the venue’s upcoming production. “Dame Agatha often listed A Murder is Announced among her top-10 favorites. Our current production is unique in that Christie did not write the stage adaptation herself [it’s by Leslie Darbon] and, for the first time in many years, we welcome the inimitable Miss Jane Marple to the Sunset stage.”

In A Murder is Announced, a newspaper item tells of a murder yet to occur in a certain Victorian home. What follows from that set-up is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined inspector grimly following all the twists and turns of the unfolding drama and, of course, Miss Marple making an appearance to provide the puzzle’s final piece.

Jan. 17-Feb. 2 in Sunset Playhouse’s Furlan Auditorium, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

Photograph 51

In 1953 London, England, scientists are on the verge of discovering the secret of life: the DNA double helix. At the center of this scientific breakthrough is the work of a driven young chemist, Rosalind Franklin. But, if the double helix was arguably the greatest scientific discovery of the last century, why isn’t Franklin more widely known? Photograph 51 follows the history of her achievement, as well as the unfortunately still very relevant and timely story of how a woman’s endeavors were, largely, swept under the rug by her male cohorts.

Renaissance Theaterworks continues its 26th season theme of “She Blinded Me With Science” with this production of Anna Ziegler’s compelling play. Directed by Renaissance Theaterworks’ co-founder and artistic director Suzan Fete, it features performances by Cassandra Bissell, Neil Brookshire, Nick Narcisi, Trevor Rees, Joe Picchetti and Josh Krause.

Jan. 18-Feb. 10 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit r-t-w.com.

Mark Twain’s River of Song

Mark Twain’s River of Song is an exploration of the music and culture of America’s first superhighway, the Mississippi River. From the iron-red water in Minnesota to the great Southern delta region, the river carries the stories and songs of the people. Performed by three talented musicians (Harvy Blanks, David Lutken and Spiff Wiegand), this world-premiere show will embark its audience on a journey through America’s Heartland. It boasts traditional songs like “Dance Boatmen Dance,” “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child,” and “Deep River Blues,” among many other songs.

For performers and music lovers alike, Lutken will host his famous “Hootenannies” after three Thursday shows during the run on Jan. 31, Feb. 21 and March 14. Audience members for those performances are encouraged to bring in their own instruments and join in on the fun after the show, sharing stories, song and revelry with the cast. This is a Milwaukee Repertory Theater production that emerged from the Rep’s John D. Lewis New Play Development Program.

Jan. 18-March 17 in the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells. St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

More To Do

“Celebrating the Music of Gershwin and Berlin”

Savor the music of George Gershwin and Irving Berlin in a show that features the beloved songs of these two great America songwriters. One of cabaret’s most in-demand duos, Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael offer a unique blend of whimsy, nostalgia and talent that translates into light and joyful entertainment. “Celebrating the Music of Gershwin and Berlin” is their energetic and sophisticated tribute to these musical icons, including classics like “I Love a Piano,” “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Always” and “Stepping Out With My Baby.” Saturday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. at the Oconomowoc Area School District Arts Center, 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. For tickets, call 262-560-3172 or visit oasd.k12.wi.us.

Fame The Musical JR.

The Waukesha STEM Academy presents the story of a diverse group of students from New York City’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s. Featuring an exhilarating contemporary pop score, including songs like “Fame,” “Bring On Tomorrow” and “I Want To Make Magic,” this musical comedy explores issues faced by young people pursuing rigorous study to fulfill their dreams. With a cast of nearly three dozen, the stage will fairly pop with color, movement and youthful sound. Jan. 17-19 at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

Michael Hey Organ Recital

A native of Milwaukee, Michael Hey graduated from the accelerated five-year degree program at The Juilliard School, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in organ performance. In 2015, Hey was appointed associate director of music and organist of the famed St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, where he plays at services throughout the week. St. John’s on the Lake (1840 N. Prospect Ave.) showcase’s Hey’s exceptional talents at the inaugural recital featuring its new chapel organ on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is free.