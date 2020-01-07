Performing Arts Weekly: Jan. 9-15, 2020

This week, the magic and wonder of a wintry day comes to life in First Stage’s production of The Snowy Day and Other Stories, based on a 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book.

Theater

The Snowy Day and Other Stories

The magic and wonder of a wintry day come to life in First Stage’s production of The Snowy Day and Other Stories, based on the 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book by acclaimed author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats. The play is an imaginative ode to childhood in which the audience will surely identify with young Peter, who is eager to explore the winter wonderland outside—throwing snowballs, making snow angels and experiencing the crunchy, fresh snow below his boots. The play follows him as he grows up and explores the wide, wonderful world around him.

This is a First Stage First Steps production, offered to help introduce children ages 3-7 to theater in an engaging, interactive, lively environment. Artistic director Jeff Frank explains: “We’ve been looking at this beautifully crafted script for several years, and I’m so glad that our audiences will get to experience the magic it brings this season. A wonderful blend of live action, music and shadow puppetry, this work of Keats springs forth and promises to enchant our youngest audience members and their families.” (John Jahn)

Jan. 11-Feb. 9 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. For tickets, call 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

Casey is a down-and-out Elvis Presley impersonator with a baby on the way. When the owner of the run-down bar where he works hires a drag show to attract more customers, Casey is out of a job… or is he? Filled with music, humor and lots of sequins, this joyful, acclaimed new play by Matthew Lopez is a reminder that the path to prosperity and fulfillment may sometimes take an unexpected turn.

This Milwaukee Repertory Theater production will be directed by Meredith McDonough and feature Kevin Kantor, James Pickering, Armand Fields, Shavanna Calder and Courter Simmons. The New York Times described The Legend of Georgia McBride as “stitch-in-your-side funny” and “full of sass and good spirits.” (John Jahn)

Jan. 14-Feb. 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

Arnie, the Doughnut

Laurie Keller’s charming story about Arnie, an enthusiastic doughnut, was adapted from its children’s book origins to a musical for the live stage in 2005. Keller’s book was a 2004 Bank Street Best Children’s Book of the Year. When Arnie’s infectious optimism inspires the cautious Mr. Bing, this new pair of pals learn a lesson about the rigid rules at the Cozy Confines Condo Community. Together, they dream up a way out of a particularly sticky jam. Arnie the talking doughnut eventually manages to convince Mr. Bing that not all doughnuts are meant to be eaten. A deliciously imaginative story about friendship, Arnie, the Doughnut is a family friendly treat. (John Jahn)

Jan. 11-19 at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St. For tickets, call 414-288-7504 or visit marquette.edu/arts.

Dance

‘Get It Out There’

Milwaukee performing artists, established and emerging, with new short works or fragments of a longer work-in-progress to present, submit descriptions to Danceworks staff. Most, if not all, of the works are then welcomed to the bluntly titled public showcase series, “Get It Out There,” offered several times each year at Danceworks Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water St.

The rewards? Artists and audiences learn the impact of the work. The risks? Reputations are involved. The series is so popular that 2020’s first offerings require three separate programs. Program A is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. Programs B and C are at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively, Saturday, Jan. 18. To learn whose work shows when, visit danceworksmke.org. (John Schneider)

More To Do

“Colin Mochrie’s HYPROV”

Hypnosis and improvisation—two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for centuries—come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a unique comedy experience. How it works: 20 random volunteers from the audience will be put under hypnosis by master hypnotist Asad Mecci (the process of which is a show in its own right), their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own. The contestants are then methodically and hysterically whittled down until the five best are left on stage when one of the world’s leading improvisers enters. Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.

The Snow Queen

Set in a “land of ice,” this classic tale will warm your heart in its illustrative retelling by a group of fun-loving, imaginative hobgoblins (performed by local youth). As you witness the depiction of a journey of a young girl and her quest to find her best friend, you may just find yourself believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer and even snow chickens! Blizzards can come at any moment, so strap on some show shoes and get ready to discover what it takes to overcome chilling obstacles and melt the infamous Snow Queen’s icy walls. Jan. 10 and 11 at the Schauer Arts Center, 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wis. For tickets, call 262-670-0560 or visit schauercenter.org.

On Golden Pond

Ethel and Norman Thayer have spent every summer over the last 48 years at their lake home on Golden Pond. This year is blanketed in melancholy from Norman’s failing memory and health until their daughter comes to visit. She brings her new fiancé’s son, Billy Ray Jr., to live with them. Norman and Billy form an unexpected bond in this beloved theater classic that is touching, funny and warmly perceptive. Jan. 10-26 at Racine Guild Theatre, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org.