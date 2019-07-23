Performing Arts Weekly: July 25-31, 2019

× Expand Illustration by Anna Ward

Alice in Wonderland Jr. comes to Waukesha Civic Theatre via a cast of children ages 6-17, and the Florentine Opera Company goes “All American.”

Theater

Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Say “Alice in Wonderland,” and your listeners are likely to conjure many different versions of this classic fairytale. There’s the most recent—a 2010 Disney dark fantasy adventure film directed by Tim Burton that starred Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway. There’s also the original Disney take from 1951, which was an animated feature film. Of course, all the versions stem, to one degree or another, from the original source: Lewis Carroll’s fantasy novel of 1865, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The story is that of a teenaged girl, Alice Kingsleigh, who is told that she can restore the White Queen to her throne with the help of the Mad Hatter. She is the only one who can slay the Jabberwocky—a dragon-like creature controlled by the Red Queen that terrorizes Underland’s inhabitants. It’s decidedly the lighter Disney take to which Waukesha Civic Theatre has turned for its production of Alice in Wonderland Jr.—the “Jr.” a reference to the quite large cast of children ages 6-17. (John Jahn)

July 26-Aug. 4 at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

Classical Music

“All American”

The title of this concert says it all: This is a program of American songs from stage and screen. Performing them will be the Florentine Opera’s summer residency artists. It’s a great chance to see young, up-and-coming vocalists—all in the breezy, relaxed, mid-summer setting that is the company’s @ the Center Series.

Soprano Olivia Doig first fell in love with performing as a child while singing in children’s choruses at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. She now performs a range of classical and musical theater repertoire across the Midwest. Grace Wipfli, a promising young soprano from Toledo, Ohio, has most recently appeared as Anne Trulove in Igor Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress. She earned her Master’s of Music from Northwestern University. Baritone Ian Murrell is a versatile and experienced performer of oratorio, song, musical theater, operetta and opera with an extensive range of character and dramatic roles. And tenor Nathaniel Catasca is a recent graduate of both the University of Oklahoma and the Eastman School of Music. (John Jahn)

July 26-27 at Florentine Opera Center, 930 E. Burleigh St. For tickets, call 800-326-7372 or visit florentineopera.org.

Dance

Ignite: A Hip-Hop Dance Experience

I don’t know a better way to experience this many Milwaukee dance artists of high caliber executing challenging original variations on the experimental street-inspired dance style loosely labeled as hip-hop. Year seven of the Danceworks DanceLAB showcase will include work by returning choreographers Joshua Yang, Jasper Sanchez, Gabi Sustache, Richard Brasfield, Chancie Cole, Paul Webb and Clayvon Savage, all of whom are capable of big, wonderful surprises. Making choreographic debuts this year are dancers A.J Poppins dancing solo, and the sisters Josie and LePierce Thompson dancing duo. Sixteen-year-old Caleb Gabel aka “Dyce” will perform a freestyle solo. He travels the country participating in dance battles.

New this year, according to the Danceworks organizers, is a style called “Heels.” Both Cole and Webb will offer takes on it. Yang and Sanchez are dance teachers as well as seasoned dancers, and each will share the stage with several of his students. Sustache has choreographed her first all-women piece. Webb’s dance was made with and for his adult students in a Danceworks Performance Workshop. As they proved last summer, amateurs can hold their own among the pros. This is a family show like no other in town. (John Schneider)

Performances are Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 28, at 6 p.m. at Danceworks Studio Theatre, 1661 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-277-8480 or visit danceworksmke.org.

More To Do

Peter Pan Jr.

Peter Pan Jr. is a production of West Community Theatre’s Youth Theatre Workshop. “Throughout the month of July, students grades 4-12 learn about producing a musical and rehearse for a final performance,” explains managing artistic director Judith Smith. Peter Pan Jr. is based on the play by J.M. Barrie as well as the perhaps more familiar 1953 Disney film. At West Performing Arts Center, 18695 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin on Friday, July 26 (two performances). For tickets, call 262-789-6406 or visit nbexcellence.org.

DANCE MKE

Starting Tuesday, July 30, the Marcus Center presents its fourth annual Tuesday evening outdoor dance competition in the Peck Pavilion. The rules are simple. Dance artists of any style or level of experience can compete. Dancers must be at least 9 years old; choreographers at least 16. Dances must last at least 3.5 minutes and no more than six. Solos, duos and groups of up to 25 are eligible. This year’s roster of selected contestants is varied and highly appealing. Professional judges will choose three winning groups, and one solo or duo, on each of the first three Tuesdays to return and compete for cash awards and trophies at the Aug. 20 finale. It’s free to watch, just grab a seat. It’s a Tuesday night treat. Shows start at 7 p.m.

La La Lucille

Third Avenue Playhouse presents a rare performance of George Gershwin’s first Broadway musical, marking its 100th anniversary. La La Lucille is a tuneful romp penned by the young American composer that has been lovingly restored by TAP’s co-artistic director James Valcq. It’s a funny and fast-paced farce about a married couple who plot to become temporarily divorced in order to claim an inheritance, but when their scheme goes awry, all sorts of hijinks ensue. The score boasts Gershwin melodies that are rarely ever heard; there will also be several immortal Gershwin hits performed. July 25-Sept. 1 at Third Avenue Playhouse, 234 N. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. For tickets, call 920-743-1760 or visit thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

“My Favorite Broadway”

Off the Wall Theatre presents a special summer cabaret of Broadway music in “My Favorite Broadway.” The show will feature guest performers from different local theater groups and be conducted in an intimate cabaret atmosphere allowing the audience to enjoy snacks and beverages during the show. Some of the featured songs include “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “All Through the Night,” “Maria,” “On a Wonderful Day Like Today” and, de rigueur, “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” July 25, 26 and 28 at Off the Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 262-509-0945 or visit offthewallmke.com.

Evenings

This one-night-only performance and reception on Friday, July 26, marks the debut of choreographer Morgan Williams’ new contemporary dance company, Water Street Dance Milwaukee. As co-founder and artistic director of the former SueMo Dance Company, Williams established himself as a gifted dance artist specializing in a demanding, often dazzling blend of ballet, modern and street dance. SueMo suffered a break-up in its fifth year, just as the work reached new heights. A year later, with many excellent dancers from the former company, Williams is starting afresh. He’ll introduce the company with a show of his new choreography at Daync Studio, 910 E. Hamilton St. The event, with some refreshments available, runs from 8:30 to 11 p.m. It’s free, but reservations are required since seating is limited. Visit waterstreetdancemke.com to reserve your free tickets.