Performing Arts Weekly: July 4-10, 2019

The Milwaukee Philharmonic performs the world premiere of Penny Corris’ Symphony No. 1, along with the great masterpiece that is Wolfgang Mozart’s Symphony No. 29.

Classical Music

Penny Corris—Symphony No. 1

Penny Corris is a classically trained composer with a degree in music history, theory and composition from UW-Madison. She’s studied piano and French horn and co-published a book on Wolfgang Mozart’s piano cadenzas (along with eminent pianist Paul Badura Skoda). Following the performance of her songbook as a successful fundraiser for the Fisher House in Milwaukee, Corris felt the challenge of composing a full-length symphony for large orchestra. The result of this personal challenge is her Symphony No. 1, a four-movement work scored for 36 instruments.

The Milwaukee Philharmonic, founded two years ago, will perform Corris’ symphony in a free concert under the baton of conductor Matthew Makeever. Along with her new composition will be a performance of an already legendary one: Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 in A Major. Stanley Sadie, prolific British musicologist, music critic and editor, described the piece as “a landmark... personal in tone, indeed, perhaps more individual in its combination of an intimate, chamber music style with a still fiery and impulsive manner.”

Saturday, July 6, at 8 p.m. at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive. This concert is free and open to the public.

More To Do

David Parr’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

“My ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ show wrapped up its year-long Chicago run in February, and I’ve been taking it on the road, with recent dates in Seattle and San Francisco. Next stop, my hometown, Milwaukee!” This is what award-winning magician David Parr said about his interesting new show. Essentially, Parr leads attendees on a guided tour through his collection of magical curiosities, artifacts and stories. Every shelf of Parr’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” offers an encounter with something weird and wonderful. Each object has a story—some strange, some spooky and some amusing.

July 11-14 at the Brumder Mansion, 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. Get your $20 tickets by visiting brownpapertickets.com.