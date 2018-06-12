Performing Arts Weekly: June 14-20, 2018

× Expand Great Lakes Baroque’s Bach for All Ages concert

Bach for All Ages

Great Lakes Baroque founders and harpsichordists Jory Vinikour and Philippe LeRoy join the rest of the ensemble—as well as guest soprano Kristin Knutson, tenor Scott Brunscheen, bass Ryan de Ryke, violinist Allison Nyquist and flautist Leela Breithaupt—in two performances of an exquisite all-Johann Sebastian Bach program. The program consists of Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, BWV 1050 (1721); Concerto for Two Harpsichords in C Major, BWV 1061 (1730); the secular cantata Non sa che sia dolore, BWV 209 (1747); and the highlight of the show, Bach’s effervescent Coffee Cantata—Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht, BWV 211, of 1735.

Great Lakes Baroque’s Bach concert seeks to really get attendees into the ambiance of the mid-18th-century mood. Their performance of the Coffee Cantata will be “costumed, sung in German, acted in English,” as they describe. Attendees can obtain “Bach Booklets,” meet the artists and even keyboardists of all ages and abilities can take a swing at a harpsichord (so to speak!). Children over the age of 6 are welcome.

Friday, June 15, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Cabot Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit greatlakesbaroque.org/events.

Fortuna the Timebender vs. the Schoolgirls of Doom

The intricate plot of this new work by local playwright and composer Jason Powell tells the story of Fortuna, a superhero with the ability to manipulate time, who must defend Anyville from the evil Headmaster and his Schoolgirls of Doom. Powell’s musical play combines the fantastical energy of a Gilbert and Sullivan operetta with the outsized and over-the-top superhero/superheroine milieu that retains a strong hold on the public imagination in these days of escapism.

Powell throws in pop culture references, game show asides and smart wordplay to liven up the proceedings yet further. Topsy-turvy twists and turns spin toward a climactic denouement, complete with feminist, philosophical and comic book overtones. Fortuna the Timebender vs. the Schoolgirls of Doom was originally developed by Milwaukee Opera Theatre. Here, the classically trained original cast members have returned to bring to life a revitalized production for Milwaukee Metro Voices.

June 14-24 at Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. Tenth St. Tickets are available at the ticket office one hour prior to any performance time, or visit milwaukeemetrovoices.org.

The Madwoman of Chaillot

La Folle de Chaillot (The Madwoman of Chaillot) is a poetic satirical play by Jean Giraudoux (1882-1944) written a year before his death. It concerns an eccentric Parisian woman and her skirmishes with the prudish authority figures surrounding her. Giraudoux—a French novelist, essayist, diplomat and playwright—is considered one of the most important authors of his generation. His works (Madwoman included) are noted for stylistic elegance and poetic fantasy.

Off the Wall Theatre’s production offers not one but four “madwomen,” played by Marilyn White, Caitlin Kujawski Compton, Christine Horgen and Maple Veneer who, collectively, “set out to save the world from greed, corruption, big business tycoons, crooked politicians and prejudice…and the way they go about it is unique to say the least,” as director Dale Gutzman explains, adding: “If ever we needed the madwoman of Chaillot, we need her now!” (John Jahn)

June 14-24 at Off the Wall Theatre, 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit zivacat.com/offthewalltheatre.

More To Do

Lungs

“Duncan MacMillan’s distinctive, off-kilter love story is brutally honest, funny, edgy and current,” effused The Guardian about Lungs—a smart drama that follows a couple (played by Nick Narcisi and Elodie Senetra) through their lives. The couple navigate through family, change, hope, betrayal, happenstance, pain, love… Sound familiar? That’s exactly MacMillan’s point in making this timeless, thoroughly relatable play. Third Avenue Playhouse warns that Lungs contains “strong language and frank discussions of sex,” and thus it may not be suitable for those ages 13 and younger. June 28-July 21 at Third Avenue Playhouse, 239 N. Third Ave., Sturgeon Bay. For tickets, call 920-743-1760 or visit thirdavenueplayhouse.com/lungs.

Peter Pan

The musical version of Peter Pan, boasting music by Jule Styne and Mark Charlap, lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Carolyn Leigh and dance sequences by Trude Rittmann, opened on Broadway in 1954 starring Mary Martin in the title role. It went on to be telecast by NBC in 1955, 1956 and 1960 with the same stars. Peter Pan’s Broadway original won two Tony Awards, and the musical play that boasts such numbers as “Never Never Land,” “Distant Melody,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “I’m Flying” has been seen in countless productions across the world’s stages for decades now. Populated by the magical child who never grows up, the evil Captain Hook, the Darling Family, alligators, pirates, Indians and lost children, Peter Pan is a full-fledged musical suitable for all ages. June 15-24 at the Schauer Arts Center, 147 N. Rural St., Hartford. For tickets, call 262-670-0560 or visit schauercenter.org/events_and_tickets.