Performing Arts Weekly: June 20-26, 2019

Theater

“Old Time Radio Drama Live” State Tour

Wisconsin Public Radio’s (WPR) “Old Time Radio Drama Live” presents a new show involving a detective who gets her way despite all those who underestimate her. “There’s Always a Woman” features a clever noir narrative, complete with husband-and-wife private eyes, a mysterious wealthy client, blackmail, gambling and more.

Long-time WPR host Norman Gilliland and Michele Good have herein updated a script from an original 1939 Campbell’s Playhouse radio drama. Indeed, the show includes dramatizations of reworked Campbell’s Soup commercials and even a mini-episode of “Fibber McGee and Molly.” “People love ‘Old Time Radio Drama,’ even if they’ve never heard the originals,” Gilliland says.

There’s Always a Woman premieres at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Saturday, June 22 (this show will be broadcast live statewide). The tour then moves to the Campanile Center for the Arts in Minocqua on Friday, Aug. 23, and finally to The Grand in Oshkosh on Friday, Oct. 11. For tickets and more information, call 1-800-747-7444 or visit wpr.org/presents.

Music

A Street Corner Serenade

A Street Corner Serenade is aimed at delighting Milwaukee-area lovers of a cappella music with the sounds of a fine chorus and vocal quartets. The world-class Midwest Vocal Express chorus—currently celebrating its 30th anniversary of song-filled storytelling—performs a variety of music: Broadway, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, country western and much more. Also raining their voices in beloved song at this concert, vocal quartets will gather under an iconic Milwaukee harp streetlight, harmonizing doo-wop and barbershop favorites.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 22 in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.

Special Event

Footlights People’s Choice Awards

Commencing with a VIP pre-party, followed by a red-carpet reception and awards ceremony wrapping up with a food and entertainment-filled after party event, Footlights’ 2019 celebration of the performing arts in Milwaukee and surrounding areas includes a healthy mix of formal recognition and live performances. Hosted by local comedian and producer Matt Kemple, the evening will recognize both professional and non-professional artists and companies from throughout the greater Milwaukee area for their many contributions to our thriving arts scene.

Following all the “official” business, the after party will include appetizers and desserts from Classy Girl Cupcakes, Thunder Bay Grille, Moe’s Southwest Grill, BelAir Cantina, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Bonefish Grill. Free wine from Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will be offered in the Kuttemperoor Grand Hall, and live entertainment outside in the Burke Colonnade comes via salsa band Naborí.

4:30-7 p.m., Saturday, June 22 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. For tickets and more information, call 262-781-9520 or visit wilson-center.com.