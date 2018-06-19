Performing Arts Weekly: June 21-27, 2018

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Opera’s Greatest Hits!

The Florentine Opera’s At the Center Series offers a convenient way for those who might be hesitant to commit to attending a full-scale opera production to get their feet wet with some of the highlights of the genre’s extensive repertoire. It also allows the avid opera lover an opportunity to hear arias and ensembles live from multiple works in a relaxed setting. June 22-23 at the Florentine Opera’s Riverwest Opera Center, 926 E. Burleigh St. for tickets, call 414-291-5700 or visit florentineopera.org.

THEATER

‘Twelfth Night’ and more at SummerStage

Magic, wild animal puppets and a performance of William Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night are all part of free, family friendly events taking place at SummerStage of Delafield this summer. As Ralph Garcia, SummerStage’s board president says, “Making the performing and visual arts accessible to everyone has always been integral to [our] mission,” adding “Also, what is better than free?” Friday, June 29, sees the Summit Players offering a one-evening workshop open to children of all ages prior to a performance of Twelfth Night. Friday, July 6, offers a magic show with Tom Burgermeister. Tuesday, July 24, will see Kohl’s Wild Theater presenting a 30-minute mix of skits about wildlife and conservation (here’s where the aforementioned puppets come in!) tailored to children from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. Though these shows are free, admission to the venue—Lapham Peak Unit, Kettle Moraine State Forest, W329 N846 Highway C—requires an annual state park sticker or a $5 parking pass for SummerStage events. For more information, call 262-337-1560 or visit summerstageofdelafield.org and look under “2018 Season Family Series.”

Footlights 2018 People’s Choice Awards

Presented by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), Footlights, playbill-of-choice for many local performing arts organizations, holds its second annual Footlights People’s Choice Awards. The nomination and voting process—which was open to the public and available on Footlights’ website—offered two distinct categories for professional and non-professional arts groups. Milwaukee comedian and producer John McGivern returns to host the ceremony. “It was an incredible experience last year standing in a room full of artists from all kinds of groups coming together to celebrate the work being done in the Milwaukee performing arts community,” says event chairman Ryan Albrechtson. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring that excitement back this year, bigger and better than ever.” Monday, June 25, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

Katelyn’s Wasteland

When Katelyn’s cancer goes into remission, she must reconnect with the family she once abandoned—or move on and accept that she can never go home. Katelyn’s Wasteland is based on true events as well as T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land, a work widely regarded as one of the most important poems of the 20th century and a central work of modernist poetry. A new drama by Patrick Schmitz, this production features Jeff Ircink, Melissa Kingston, Megan McGee, Jacob Woelfel and Beth Lewinski. June 22-23 at The Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com and search for event “3395601.”