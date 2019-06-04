Performing Arts Weekly: June 6-12, 2019

× Expand Door Kinetic Arts Festival

Not Dead Yet!

Milwaukee Entertainment Group associate producer and production manager Amanda Hull describes Andrew Peterson’s Not Dead Yet! as “an original, absurd, interactive murder mystery comedy.” She adds that it will be “directed and partially devised by Robert A. Zimmerman and his incredibly quirky and creative cast of comedic characters!” As far as the latter goes, the cast comprises Zach Sharrock, Amber Regan, Dennis Lewis, Chris Goode, Cara Johnston and Brittany Curran.

“Join us in witnessing the disastrously unsuccessful efforts of a buffoonish, egocentric film director in producing a staged reading of a dangerous and mysteriously secret new theatrical project at the Brumder Mansion,” Hull says. “We’d tell you ahead of time the name of this infamous Hollywood director, but we’d have to kill you. Trust us, you’ve heard of him, you’ve stood in line to see his movies, you’ve seen them on Netflix, [and] some of you have probably even pirated them on the torrents (don’t worry, we won’t tell). And now, he’s coming here—to Milwaukee.”

June 7-22 at the Brumder Mansion, 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, call 414-388-9104 or visit milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com.

Door Kinetic Arts Festival

Door Kinetic Arts Festival (DKAF) has 17 films in its 2019 lineup, including works by international filmmakers and cinematic artists right here in Wisconsin, thus offering festivalgoers quite a wide variety of creative perspectives. The narrative films will be screened Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11. Ranging from stories of racial reconciliation, existential labyrinths, utopian futures and a romantic comedy with a twist, the festival offers something for every audience member. The documentary films (screened June 11) will showcase the stories of a dedicated ballet dancer, a community of Havana artists, an exploration of a Milwaukee landmark and more, highlighting human stories from around the world.

Preceding the screenings, professional mixologist and The New York Times contributor Robert Simonson will introduce the featured cocktail of the day. Sharing his talents of mixology and enthusiasm for the art of the craft cocktail, his contribution to the evening’s festivities complete the perfect package. On Wednesday, June 12, Dan Lauria joins the DKAF Donor Event, where he will perform scenes and monologues from the Broadway play Lombardi (written by DKAF artistic director Eric Simonson). Having originated the titular role of legendary Green Bay Packers’ coach, Lauria has given more than 240 impassioned live performances; this event marks the first time he has returned to the role since the final curtain was drawn on Broadway in May of 2011. (John Jahn)

June 9-14 in Door County, Wis. For more information, call 920-839-2216 or visit doorkinetic.com.

The Ransom of Red Chief

Two friends wanting a get-rich-quick scheme decide to capture “Red”—the young nephew of a wealthy banker, for ransom. However, Red so drives the kidnappers crazy with his high energy and tomfoolery that his kidnappers can’t wait to get rid of him—only to find the tables have turned, and they may have to pay a pretty sum to return him! Filled with humor and wit, The Ransom of Red Chief is brought to you with a story analysis concerning family and responsibility. The Company of Strangers describes its approach to its productions of live theater as “reflecting the essential aspects of life from a theological and philosophical perspective, including the nature of man, the meaning of life and death, the love and mercy of Christ and the justice and equity of God’s Law.”

June 7-15 at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, call 434-221-7498 or visit thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com.

Leading Ladies

In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge Circuit in Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, Pa., is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long-lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as such and get the inheritance. Great plan… but, what if the dying woman has nieces, not nephews? June 6-23 at Furlan Auditorium, Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

34th Annual Original One Act Festival

Village Playhouse’s Original One Act Festival has been an ongoing project for more than three decades and is intended to give Wisconsin playwrights a means to see their work move from the paper to the stage. Working together, a playwright, director, cast and crew develop and polish scripts for presentation to an audience over the course of three weekends. In so doing, Village Playhouse is the first to implement the concept of an original one-act play festival in the state. June 7-23 at Village Playhouse—Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St., West Allis. For tickets and more information, call 414-207-4879 or visit villageplayhouse.org.

Daddy’s Boys

Daddy’s Boys is an entertaining Broadway-style stage play intended for the entire family. With music, drama and comedy alike, it tells the story of a widowed father and his sons coming together through fractured relationships when the father is suddenly faced with prostate cancer. Daddy’s Boys imparts real-life messages which raises prostate cancer awareness and knowledge. It will be produced by award-winning playwright Garrett Davis, who specializes in producing entertainment that educates about minority health issues. Two performances on Saturday, June 8, in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.

Til Beth Do Us Part

Suzannah needs more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Enter Beth Bailey, her newly hired assistant. Beth explodes into the household and whips it into a well-run machine. But what happens when the ever-efficient Beth decides that, in order to make everything run more efficiently, Gibby must go?! Does Beth have an ulterior motive? June 11-20 at Memories Ballroom, 1077 Lake Drive, Port Washington (this is a dinner theater production). For tickets, call 262-284-6850 or visit memoriesballroom.com.

The Journey Home

How does a girl born in Ukraine and raised in Milwaukee travel a path that will lead her to become prime minister of Israel? What was it like to emigrate to a county where you didn’t know the language, not once, but twice? This informative, entertaining program, developed by Jessica Michna, explores that rather circuitous route. What roadblocks and detours were thrown in Golda Meir’s way, and how did she overcome them? The journey is a fascinating one, filled with joy, sorrow, seriousness and humor. Let Meir, as portrayed by Michna, tell you in her own words in this show—part of the 2019 Lectures at the Lighthouse Series. Wednesday, June 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Northpoint Lighthouse Museum, 2650 N. Wahl Ave. For more information, call 414-332-6754 or visit northpointlighthouse.org/lecture-series.