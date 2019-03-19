Performing Arts Weekly: March 21-27, 2019

Highlighting this week’s arts’ scene, Little Wars can be seen breaking out in the Brumder Mansion, and The Coronation of Poppea takes place in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall.

Theater

Little Wars

In 1980, Mary McCarthy told TV talk-show host Dick Cavett that “everything Lillian Hellman says is a lie, including ‘and’ and ‘the’.” She also claimed to know a woman who could prove it, and with these words, a legendary feud began. Little Wars is inspired by one of the literary world’s most famous scandals; its setting is Gertrude Stein’s famous salon in France at the home she shared with her partner, Alice B. Toklas, on the very evening that France surrendered to Germany in 1940. Steven Carl McCasland’s play features such notable real-life characters as Hellman, Stein and Toklas, as well as Dorothy Parker, Agatha Christie and Muriel Gardiner having one intriguing “What if?” dinner party.

“This beautiful play touches on women’s, LGBTQ and basic human rights, the horrors of the Holocaust and the fear, discussion, resilience and fight that took place behind the scenes during World War II,” explains Milwaukee Entertainment Group’s Amanda Hull. “It also gives us some insight into the interesting lives of several historical women.”

March 22-April 6 at the Brumder Mansion, 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, call 414-388-9104 or visit milwaukeeentertainmentgroup.com/little-wars.

Classical Music

The Coronation of Poppea

Poppea is the lover of the infamous Roman emperor Nero (Nerone in the opera), and she’s determined to become empress, but what about Ottavia, the current occupant of that esteemed and lofty position? The Coronation of Poppea follows the love story of Nerone and Poppea; when a plot to get rid of the latter backfires, Nerone’s spurned wife is sentenced to exile. Is that the end of the story? Nerone and Poppea live “happily ever after,” and Ottavia gladly accepts her fate? Not likely; this is opera, after all.

The Coronation of Poppea by Italian Renaissance composer Claudio Monteverdi is one of the first operas to be based on historical events and people. Monteverdi was a key figure in the creation of opera as an art form, and Poppea is considered one of the world’s first great operas. The Florentine Opera’s production features Grammy Award-winning tenor Karim Sulayman as Nerone. It also features the Florentine debut of countertenor Nicholas Tamagna as Ottone, as well as mezzosoprano Amanda Crider as Poppea and soprano Katherine Pracht as Ottavia. (John Jahn)

March 22-31 in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-291-5700, or visit florentineopera.org/poppea.

’80s Movie

OK, music from the ’80s isn’t classical (not yet, anyway!), and we’re not talking about the 1780s or 1880s. Rather, Milwaukee Metro Voices presents a blast from the fairly recent past in what they term a “jukebox musical with songs in the style of pop hits of the era and [with an] original script by Jason Powell.” Showgoers will enjoy the performers spinning 1980s nostalgia—in the immortal lyrics to a 1985 song by Dead or Alive—“right round, baby, right round, like a record, baby, right round round round.” The opening night performance of ’80s Movie will be followed by a reception; Sunday, March 24th’s performance will feature a post-show talk-back. So, don your stonewash jeans and get ready to party like its 1989! (John Jahn)

March 21-31 at the Tenth Street Theatre, 628 N. 10th St. For tickets, visit milwaukeemetrovoices.org.

More To Do

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Folk”

The Kingston Trio, Peter, Paul and Mary, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez are just a few of the legends of folk music, a genre that saw an enormous revival in the heady 1960s. These and other fabulous artists led this revival of American folk music that had its roots in the songs of Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and The Weavers. Vocalists and musicians Sara Hubertz, Don Lobacz, Casey Olson and Hal Miller celebrate the unique, powerful music that was instrumental in the development of such other genres as country western, jazz and rock ’n’ roll. March 20-24 at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

“Celebrating Women Composers, Past and Present”

Distinguished for its unusual programming and musician roster, Milwaukee Musaik juxtaposes timeless classics with the new and unfamiliar. The ensemble’s upcoming concert features exclusively music by female composers, but other than that unifying factor, the styles and genres will be quite variegated. These talented women of music, past and present, are Mélanie Bonis, Henriette Renie, Alissa Firsova, Jennifer Higdon, Emily Cooley and Louise Farrenc. Thursday, March 21, at the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin, 813 E. Kilbourn Ave. For tickets, visit milwaukeemusaik.org.

Step Afrika!

Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of “stepping.” It now ranks as one of the top-10 African American dance companies in the U.S. The company blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, African traditional dance and influences from a variety of other dance and art forms. Step Afrika!’s performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and even audience participation. The troupe’s next live performance comes via the Marcus Center Presents Series. Friday, March 22, at 8 p.m. in Uihlein Hall, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

Growing up and working the fields in rural Arkansas, no one would have bet on Johnny Cash ever “making it big,” as they say; that is, making a living beyond farmwork in the deep South. In hindsight, however, only a fool would have bet against him. Cash’s life and music reflect love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, home and family. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s return production reprises their 2013 sold-out run. Ring of Fire tells The Man in Black’s story with more than two dozen of his beloved, immortal songs. March 22-May 26 at The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

“Hard // Soft”

Contrast the lush, late-19th-century romanticism of Johannes Brahms with the stark classicism of 20th-century composer Sergei Prokofiev’s tribute to the Classical Era (which preceded Brahms) in the upcoming Concord Chamber Orchestra concert titled “Hard // Soft.” Concertgoers will also get to hear the violin excellence of the young winner of the CCO’s annual Concerto Competition. Features composers (besides the aforementioned) are Camille Saint-Saëns and George Gershwin. Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at St. Sebastian’s Parish

5400 W. Washington Blvd. For tickets, call 414-750-4404 or visit app.arts-people.com.