Performing Arts Weekly: March 5-11, 2020

Photo credit: Jaimelyn Gray Rehearsal of The Nether, a play presented by The Constructivists from March 6-21, 2020, at 53212 Presents .

The Nether

Much like an episode of the hit Netflix British science-fiction anthology series “Black Mirror,” The Nether, by playwright Jennifer Haley, blurs reality into a, well, nether region. The Nether—presented by The Constructivists and directed by Jaimelyn Gray—is both a twisting crime drama and a haunting sci-fi thriller. The play is intended for mature audiences only, as it deals with adult themes (pedophilia, sexual violence and suicide among them). The Nether will be performed at 53212 Presents—a new arts venue dedicated to providing access to affordable rehearsal and performance space in the heart of Milwaukee’s thriving Riverwest neighborhood. (John Jahn)

March 6-21 at 53212 Presents, 731 E. Center St. For tickets, visit theconstructivists.org.

The Elephant Man

Crowds traveled from across England to see the human spectacle that was the “Elephant Man,” in real life, one Joseph Carey Merrick (1862-’90), a man with severe disfigurement likely due to Proteus syndrome. But when the public opinion of freak shows began to sour, Merrick was soon left abandoned. Highly renowned physician Frederick Treves then takes interest in him, and Merrick finds himself admitted to London Hospital. With Treves’ help, Merrick is eventually discovered by the exclusive world of the London aristocracy and becomes admired for his kindness and wit. Merrick has found a home; nevertheless, his happiness is limited, for how can he compare his hospital quarters against the freedoms of the average English gentleman? Based on a true story, The Elephant Man is a play by Bernard Pomerance that premiered at the Hampstead Theatre in London in 1977. It later played in repertory at London’s National Theatre, ran Off-Broadway and finally made its successful Broadway debut in 1979, where it ran for 916 performances. The poignant play explores professional relationships, the humanity of outcasts and our innate desire to fit into “normal” society. Voices Found Repertory says the play is suitable for audience members 18 and older, or 16-17 with a legal guardian. March 5-15 at the Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit voicesfoundrep.com.

“Bach’s B Minor Mass”

The Mass in B Minor, BWV 232, by Johann Sebastian Bach, is a musical setting of the complete Ordinary of the Latin Mass. The work was one of the great German Baroque master’s very last compositions, not completed until 1749, the year before his death. To complete the work in the late 1740s, Bach composed new sections of the “Credo,” such as “Et incarnatus est.” It was unusual for composers working in the Lutheran tradition to compose a missa tota (full mass), and Bach’s motivations remain a matter of scholarly debate. The B Minor Mass was actually never performed in its entirety during Bach’s lifetime; the first documented complete performance took place 110 years after his death. Widely hailed since that first complete performance as one of the greatest compositions in musical history, Bach’s Mass in B Minor will come to life through the voices of the Bel Canto Chorus and several guest soloists. Bel Canto will be accompanied by members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and feature Rachel Blaustein, soprano; Clara Osowski, mezzo-soprano; Scott Ramsay, tenor; and Christopher Burchett, baritone. Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m., at St. Monica Parish, 160 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay. For tickets, call 414-481-8801, ext. 1, or visit belcanto.org.

“Handel’s Messiah”

The Waukesha Choral Union has been musically active in its community for more than six decades. Originally a combination of the Carroll College Student Chorus and a group of community singers known as the Waukesha Choral Society, the group took on its present form as an auditioned choir in 1978. Over the years, Waukesha Choral Union has developed a reputation for excellent choral music performances throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Their upcoming concert features one of the Baroque Era’s greatest choral masterpieces—Messiah, an oratorio by German-born English composer George Frideric Handel, which premiered in Dublin, Ireland, in 1742. Though it’s often played at Christmas, it was long traditionally associated with the Easter season. A large-scale, semi-dramatic work for chorus, soloists and orchestra, Messiah is the source of the familiar “Hallelujah Chorus” and is, by far, the most frequently performed of all oratorios. Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m., in the Shattuck Music Center at Carroll University, 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha. For tickets, visit choralunion.org.

“The Choir of Man”

A hit at numerous international music festivals, “The Choir of Man” hits the road this year for a U.S. tour, featuring a stop in Downtown Milwaukee. Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” “The Choir of Man” is a song-and-dance show that offers up 90 minutes of positive musical energy, part party, part concert. Its focal point is a good time set in a working pub, combining hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys sings a little of everything—pub tunes, folk songs, Broadway ditties, classic rock hits—all to roof-raising heights. Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m., at Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. For tickets, visit millerhighlifetheatre.com.

“Sensoria: Experiments in Sound and Performance”

This concert series is celebrating its sixth season under artistic director Amanda Schoofs. The series is designed to spark dialogue within the community, support new artistic collaborations and commission the creation of innovative works, all while promoting an expansive understanding of new music. Sensoria highlights original research, creativity and experimental practices through live performance. Music, sound art, time-based media and hybrid works are featured at Sensoria concerts, thus further encouraging the use of new technologies and the expansion of the boundaries of organized sound and performance. This event is free and open to the public, taking place on Saturday, March 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m., in the Jan Serr Studio, Kenilworth Square East, sixth floor, 2155 N. Prospect Ave. For more information, visit uwm.edu/arts/event/sensoria.

Milwaukee Ballet II: Momentum

The second act of Swan Lake, in which the audience and Prince Siegfried first meet the swan maidens and their doomed queen, is among the loveliest and most iconic in the classical ballet repertory. Former lead ballerina Mireille Favarel knows it well from years of performing with Milwaukee Ballet. She’s taught it to the current class of Milwaukee Ballet II, the international “second company” of Milwaukee Ballet. They’ll perform it in the intimate theater at the Baumgartner Center for Dance, the company’s new home at 128 N. Jackson Street, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, along with premieres by national choreographers Thom Dancy, Kristopher Estes-Brown and Adam McKinney and former Cuban National Ballet dancer Tania Vergara Pérez. The show will be repeated at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Cardinal Stritch University. For tickets, call 414-902-2103 or visit milwaukeeballet.org. (John Schneider)