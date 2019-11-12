Performing Arts Weekly: Nov. 14-20, 2019

This week, Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure takes to the stage at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, thanks to a new production by Aura Theatre Collective.

Measure for Measure

First performed in 1604, Measure for Measure is known as one of William Shakespeare’s “problem plays.” It follows the story of a young nun (Isabelle, to be played by Kira Renkas) who is blackmailed by an official into yielding her chastity in exchange for her brother’s life; the latter has been sentenced to death. When Isabelle threatens to expose the official’s corruption, he warns her that no one will ever believe her. Sound familiar? Alas, such a scenario remains all-too relevant so many centuries later. Indeed, Aura Theatre Collective director Jaimelyn Gray will be looking at this play through a modern #MeToo-era lens.

“Harvey Weinstein, reproductive legislation introduced and championed by men in Congress… there is no shortage,” says Gray, who’s currently the artistic director of The Constructivists and director of that company’s recent production of Sam Shepard’s The God of Hell. “Despite the play being written 400 years ago, and Shakespeare’s words sometimes feeling a bit foreign to contemporary audiences, we hope to create an environment in which Measure for Measure is not only still valid, but a warning,” Gray says. (John Jahn)

Nov. 14-24 at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit auratheatre.com.

Newsies

A show about newspaper delivery boys? Yes, that describes Newsies, a stage musical based on the 1992 musical film of the same name which, in turn, was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Newsies has both a great pedigree and creative team: It boasts music by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). The stage musical premiered in 2011 and made its Broadway debut the following year, where it played for more than 1,000 performances before touring.

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Newsies will be directed by Molly Rhode, choreographed by Rhode and David Roman and have costumes designed by Jason Orlenko. The cast includes Marco Tzunux (Jack), Rachael Zientek (Katherine), Jordan Arrasmith (Crutchie), Nicholas Parrott (Davey), Natalie Harris (Medda) and Lee Palmer (Pulitzer). (John Jahn)

Nov. 15-Dec. 29 in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.

“Kingdom Wars”

“Kingdom Wars” is one of the largest dance competitions in the Midwest, and 2019’s event will be taking place at Jan Serr Studio in Milwaukee. This dance competition consists of two crews competing against each other to see which is the best in putting on a show of Unlimited versus Unlimited and 1v1. This competition, presented by XIX, boasts three DJs (Fast$Mike, Poohbrezzy and Vic Monsta) who will be collecting millions of streams from across the world. “Kingdom Wars” will be broadcast live to some 30,000 people via Instagram and Facebook and collecting and reaching more than 100,000 impressions. Multi-tiered eliminations will result in a final round and eventual winner of the dance competition; cash and other prizes will be awarded, as well. As the event’s Facebook page says, “Kingdom Wars” is “supported by many,” and they ask Milwaukeeans to “join the movement and support this event that will bring different countries and cities together in one place celebrating life through dance.” (John Jahn)

Nov. 15 and 16 at Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/2337836909642650.

Sister Act

After witnessing her gangster ex-boyfriend commit a murder, aspiring singer Deloris Van Cartier is placed in protective custody in the one place police think she will never be found: a convent. There, she meets a host of interesting characters: the lively Sister Mary Patrick, the quiet Sister Mary Robert and their strict leader, Mother Superior. With a catchy, gospel music-inspired sound and plenty of heart, Sister Act is a musical that tells a joyful story of different communities coming together. This Carthage Music Theatre Workshop production runs Nov. 15-17 in the H. F. Johnson Center for the Fine Arts Visual and Performing Arts Lab of Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha. For tickets, call 262-551-6661 or visit carthage.edu.

Once Upon a Mattress

Once Upon a Mattress tells the story of the brave and strong Princess Winnifred who comes to the rescue of a kingdom in need of a new outlook on love, leadership and life. This classic fairytale gets a modern musical reimagining in the Otteson Theatre on Carroll University’s campus. Theater RED’s Eric Welch will direct this production, made in collaboration with the theater students, faculty and alumni of Carroll University. Once Upon a Mattress features music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. With music direction by Julie Johnson, it boasts several well-known, hummable tunes, such as “An Opening for a Princess,” “Shy,” “Sensitivity,” “Song of Love” and “Happily Ever After.” Nov. 15-23 in the Otteson Theatre at Carroll University, 238 N. East Ave., Waukesha. For tickets, visit theaterred.com.

New Dancemakers: Disconnect // Reconnect

Today’s choreographers have enormous freedom of subject matter and method. Even abstract dance can speak powerfully of aspirations, limitations, determination and defeat. If you’d like to see what today’s young artists are thinking and feeling, here’s a great opportunity. Nine of UWM’s undergraduate choreographers—including some who already work with Milwaukee’s professional dance companies—will premiere dances “questioning our relationship with memory, family ties, placemaking, spirituality, fear and humanity,” according to the dance department’s description, each student using their artistry “to envision a better and more equitable world.” Nov. 20-23 at UWM’s Mitchell Studio 254, 3203 N. Downer Ave. For tickets, visit uwm.edu. (John Schneider)