Performing Arts Weekly: Oct. 10-16, 2019

This week, Milwaukee Repertory Theater puts its own spin on an acclaimed piece of one-person experimental theater, and the Prometheus Trio opens its season by mixing some old classics with a contemporary classical piece.

Theater

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit

For a limited time, the Milwaukee Rep will put its own spin on this acclaimed piece of one-person experimental theater. White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, will begin with a single sealed script and one actor. There will be no set, no rehearsal and no director. This was originally meant to highlight Soleimanpour’s confinement to his country after refusing to take part in mandatory military service.

Each of The Rep’s four performances will have a different actor. The familiar Milwaukee thespians include Di’Monte Henning, Michael Doherty, James Pickering and Laura Gordon. As The Rep’s website says, “The play stays the same, but the production changes drastically each night.” (Max Mitchelson)

Oct. 12 and 26 and Nov. 9 and 30 at Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

Classical Music

Tenet: The Sounds of Time: Songs of the Trouvères

Tenet take audiences back in time to the 12th and 13th centuries through music primarily influenced by the troubadours of the era. The program of works by Adam de la Halle and Thibaut de Champagne, performed by the seven-member ensemble, opens a season of pre-19th-century music hosted by Milwaukee’s Early Music Now. (M.M.)

A pre-concert lecture at 4 p.m. is followed by the performance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 914 E. Knapp St. For tickets, call 414-225-3113 or visit earlymusicnow.org.

Haydn, Timo Andres, Dvořák

Musicians Stefanie Jacob (pianist), Margot Schwartz (violinist and violist) and Scott Tisdel (cellist) of the Prometheus Trio open their 2019-’20 season by mixing some classics by Joseph Haydn and Antonín Dvořák with a contemporary classical piece by Timo Andres (written only in the last year).

The Haydn piece, yet to be announced, will be followed by Andres’ Piano Trio. According to his website, Piano Trio is “so obsessed with its own material [and rigid structure] that it seemed to demand the generic title.” The performance will conclude with Dvořák’s “Trio in F minor, Op. 65.” (M.M.)

Oct. 14-15 at Helen Bader Recital Hall, 2419 E. Kenwood Boulevard. For tickets, call 414-276-5760 or visit wcmusic.org.

More To Do

MAMMA MIA!

Built around ABBA’s hit songs, the musical Mamma Mia! follows Sophie Sheridan, a soon-to-be bride, who is searching for her father to walk her down the aisle. After finding three men that were mentioned in entries of her mother’s diary in the summer of 1979, she invites all three to her wedding in Greece. Hilarious hijinks carry on from there, as Sophie tries to find her true father and her future. Oct. 10-Nov. 3 at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

Aladdin

Based on Neil Porter’s 1978 version of Aladdin, the Milwaukee Youth Theatre will stage a musical with its roots across the centuries and the globe yet continues to charm audiences with the story of a boy who finds a magic lamp. With Genie inside, he seeks to win the hand of princess Balmyra. But when an evil magician gets a hold of the lamp, the plan goes awry, and the true adventure begins. Oct. 11 at the Lincoln Center of the Arts Middle School, 820 E. Knapp St. For tickets, call 414-390-3900 or visit milwaukeeyouththeatre.org.

Get It Out There

Described by Danceworks as “an experimental performance initiative dedicated to pushing artists and audiences to expand their thinking about dance as an art form,” DanceLAB opens its season with Get It Out There. The performance will feature dancers from a variety of disciplines in individual routines. After the performances, audience members are encouraged to give feedback and mingle with the artists. Oct. 12 at the Danceworks Studio Theater, 1661 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-277-8480 or visit danceworksmke.org.

The Comedies

The Concord Chamber Orchestra will perform several pieces inspired by William Shakespeare’s comedies including As You Like It, and A Midsummers Night’s Dream. The various pieces will be accompanied by bits of guest narration by actors from Feast of Crispian, a non-profit organization that assists veterans in their reintegration into society through Shakespeare and acting. Oct. 12 at Saint Sebastian’s Parish, 5400 W. Washington Blvd. For tickets, call 414-750-4404 or visit www.concordorchestra.org.

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

The Chamber Orchestra of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) starts its season with Mozart and Schubert. MYSO began in 1956 and has “grown from one orchestra and 30 students to become the largest after-school youth orchestra in the country.” This season premiere will open with Mozart’s exhilarating Overture to La Clemenza di Tito, K. 621 and conclude with Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 in D. Oct. 16 at Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8815 W Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, call 414-267-2950 or visit myso.org.

I Sing to Myself and the Muses!

The Modern Minstrels will perform a concert of Polish Renaissance poetry and folk music. The concert is hosted by Polanki, the Polish Women’s Cultural Club of Milwaukee who are “dedicated to promoting knowledge and appreciation of the Polish culture.” Oct 13 at 3 p.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 9131 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. For tickets, call 414-332-1728.