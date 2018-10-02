Performing Arts Weekly: Oct. 4-10, 2018

× Expand Racine Symphony Orchestra's 2018 Artist in Residence Jeremiah Frederick

Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Disability: The Evolution, while Racine Theatre Guild offers Disney’s Aladdin, Jr., an adaptation of the beloved Disney animated movie.

disABILITY: The Evolution

disABILITY: The Evolution explores the human experience of disability throughout the world. Natalie Bushman, Prescott Doebler and many others travel through time starting with the birth of recorded history up through 20th-century America, making stops along the way in Greece, Palestine and during the Middle Ages. Despite a whimsical cast of characters, this performance chronicles the many hardships those with disabilities faced in the past, along with how people still endure them to this day. Discounted “Terrific Tickets” are available for those wishing to attend multiple shows. (Parker Thompson)

Oct. 4-7 at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.

Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

An adaptation of the Disney movie, Aladdin Jr. follows the story of a poor young man who discovers a lamp with a genie that grants him three wishes. Along with each wish intended to improve his life, Aladdin must face trials to prove his will and moral character. However, things only get more difficult when he meets Princess Jasmine. Parents and children alike will find a moment to remember as Aladdin embarks on his adventure. The Union Grove High School Performing Arts Department has found a way to expand on the beloved story. This new take is sure to open “a whole new world” for its viewers.

Oct. 5-7 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org.

Posthumous Fame

The description reads: “Four icons of artistic accomplishment, Vincent Van Gogh, Edgar Allan Poe, Billie Holiday and Tupac Shakur, have a supernatural encounter and discover how they are connected.” In association with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble, Black Arts MKE aims to take viewers on a journey to envision how four characters of various backgrounds and disciplines can share similarities. Attendees can expect to learn details of each artist’s life that may not be of common knowledge, regardless of your familiarity with each artist. Posthumous Fame looks to push the ideas of possibility and unity in the format of a staged reading. (Parker Thompson)

Monday, Oct. 8, at Saint John’s On The Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave. this event is free and open to the public.

MORE TO DO

“Fall Masterworks Concert”

The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s 2018 artist in residence, French horn player Jeremiah Frederick, will accompany the symphony on Wolfgang Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-flat. Other selections include Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 87, as well as Serenade For Strings by Mieczysław Karłowicz. Adult general admission is $25, but students and children under 21 can get in for free per acquisition of a ticket with valid ID. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Siena Center Chapel, 5635 Erie St., Racine. For tickets, call 262-636-9285 or visit racinesymphony.org.

“VIP Open Rehearsal: Ton Ko-Thi”

Ko-Thi Dance Company is looking for children interested in African culture and wanting to learn and perform traditional dances. Their youth company, Ton Ko-Thi, celebrates the curiosity of children through dance. Ton Ko-Thi will hold classes every Saturday in October from 9:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. It’s not too late to join in on the fun, which will lead to a performance showcase on Saturday, Oct. 27. The cost is $15 per class or $60 for the entire session. All classes are held in UW-Milwaukee’s Mitchell Hall, 3203 N. Downer Ave. For more information, call 414-273-0676 or email kkothi@aol.com.

Ajax

Sophocles’ tragedy set in the Trojan War remains relevant today. In presenting Ajax, a revenge tale fueled by dishonor, Carthage College classics major/theatre minor Melody Abbott and classics major and combat veteran Lawrence Gums aim to bridge the ancient with the contemporary by bringing to light the epidemic of PTSD and veteran suicide. All is not well for Ajax as he tries to hold on to his reality. Oct. 5-Oct. 13 at Wartburg Auditorium, Carthage College. For tickets, call 262-551-6661 or visit carthage.edu/tickets.