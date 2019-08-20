Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 22-28, 2019

OPERA

Carmen

Brew City Opera presents Georges Bizet’s immortal tale of doomed love, Carmen, as their inaugural production. As they explain it: “Brew City Opera is a new company with a mission to bring classic operas to people who would never otherwise see an opera with grounded, traveling productions which bring opera throughout southeastern Wisconsin.” It was formed “to bring more opportunities for the communities of Wisconsin to experience the great works of the operatic canon,” and Brew City Opera chose Carmen as their first show “because it exemplifies the things that drive this company: passion, great vocal art and emotional performances.”

The cast includes Erin Sura, Tim Rebers, Jason Martin, Shelly Meléndez, Ryan White, Cameron Smith and Kristin Knutson; piano accompaniment will be provided by Ruben Piirainen. (John Jahn)

Aug. 23-25 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St. For tickets, visit inspirationstudiosgallery.com.

I just want to say…

Following the rich tradition of similar such events around the world, the Milwaukee Fringe Festival is a showcase of a diverse collection of artists that call Milwaukee home. From theatrical actors to painters, musicians to tap dancers and performance artists to playwrights, MKE Fringe is a joyous celebration of what makes Milwaukee’s culture vibrant and extraordinary.

At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, Theatre Gigante’s co-artistic director Mark Anderson presents his latest monologue at the Todd Wehr Theater (123 E. State St.). Anderson has been writing and performing such pieces for more than three decades, playfully and poetically examining the anxieties and harmonic tremors of modern living. In I just want to say…, he combines excerpts from three of his witty monologues: Eighty Words for Snow, Who and White Clown. For tickets and more information about the Fringe Festival, visit mkefringe.com.

MORE TO DO

Rumors

At a large, tastefully appointed townhouse, the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of… farce. Gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer and wife must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity. Rumors is a Neil Simon classic presented at SummerStage of Delafield, Lapham Peak, W329 N846, County Highway C, Aug. 22-Sept. 7. For tickets and more information, call 262-337-1560 or visit summerstageofdelafield.org.