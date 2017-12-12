Performing Arts Weekly: Dec. 14-20, 2017

The Schauer Arts and Activities Center hosts three different holiday season-themed shows on three consecutive days—Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while the Studio of Classical Dance Arts presents The Story of the Nutcracker and Next Act Theatre brings ’Twas the Month Before Christmas back to the stage.

MUSIC:

Three Days, Three Great Shows

Hartford’s Schauer Arts and Activities Center—home to the Hartford City Band, Hartford Community Chorus, Hartford Players and Kettle Moraine Fine Arts Guild—plays host to numerous visiting performing arts groups throughout the year, every year. This month, on three consecutive days, the center hosts divergent shows sure to attract many people’s attention. After all, there’s nothing like a heartwarming live performance in a gorgeous theater space during frigid mid-December.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the center’s Pike’s Peak Cabaret will be filled with soulful jazz interpretations of holiday favorites as performed by the Ryan Meisel QuArtet. For this unique show, saxophonist Meisel, a graduate of Arrowhead High School and UW-Madison, is joined by drummer Jake Polanicich, pianist Craig Rigby and bassist David Dinauer.

Saturday, Dec. 16, sees “The Lettermen: A Christmas Special.” This pop trio has worked together virtually without interruption for decades. Their success has kept them recording and performing together, almost incredibly, since 1960. As The Lettermen, Jim Pike, Bob Engemann and Tony Butala have enjoyed two top-10 pop singles, 16 top-10 adult contemporary singles, 32 Billboard Magazine charting albums and 11 gold records. Their classic hits will surely be reprised, along with holiday season musical chestnuts sung in their inimitable close-harmonies.

Finally, Sunday, Dec. 17, the center’s Ruth A. Knoll Theater welcomes the show “Christmas in Killarney” by County Clare-born Paddy Homan and his ensemble, The Noble Call. Tenor Homan and company add an Irish jig or two to your holiday music listening—as well as Irish carols, stories and songs. This show also includes a special performance by the Schauer Irish Dance Troupe.

Schauer Arts and Activities Center, 147 N. Rural St., Hartford. For tickets, call 262-670-0560 or visit schauercenter.org.

MORE TO DO:

The Story of the Nutcracker

The Studio of Classical Dance Arts—directed by two former Milwaukee Ballet dancers (Linda Bennett and Marc Darling)—presents their 12th annual performance of The Story of the Nutcracker. The production boasts Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score danced to by a cast of 74 students (ages 6 to 21) from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, more than 150 costumes, 300 pounds of dry ice and even a cheese-firing cannon! Dec. 16-17 at UW-Parkside’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities. For tickets, call 262-633-4450 or visit classicaldancearts.com.

’Twas the Month Before Christmas

Doug Jarecki, education and outreach administrator at the Waukesha Civic Theatre, actor and playwright, certainly shows off his latter skills in his hilarious holiday season send-up, ’Twas the Month Before Christmas, which makes its return to Next Act Theatre. It takes a unique look at the Jesus-Joseph-Mary story, along with the usual cast of characters (three kings, innkeeper, etc.). As Next Act puts it, “This smart, funny and sweet production is sure to put the entire family in the holiday spirit.” Dec. 15-23 at Next Act Theatre. For tickets, call 414-278-0765 or visit nextact.org.