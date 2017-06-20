Performing Arts Weekly: June 22-28, 2017

× Expand Summit Players Theatre present The Comedy of Errors at various state parks across Wisconsin this summer

THEATER:

The Comedy of Errors

One of William Shakespeare’s earliest, snappiest and nuttiest plays, The Comedy of Errors is pretty much the classic tale of mistaken identity; its plot involves not one but two pairs of identical twins that have been separated at birth. Such an absurd setup is surely ripe for the stage; in fact, over the centuries since it debuted, The Comedy of Errors has been seen not merely in its original form but through operatic, musical theater and feature film adaptations.

No surprise, then, that Summit Players Theatre—founded three years ago by Marquette Theatre students on a mission to prove that Shakespeare is not boring—chose The Comedy of Errors to present at many a Wisconsin outdoor venue throughout June and July. Think of it as a “Shakespeare in the State Park” theater series. Their free outdoor performances began June 17 at the Bong Recreation Area and June 18 at Kettle Moraine’s Ottawa Lake area. Performances continue through July 30 around the state.

June 23 at Havenwoods State Forest; June 24 at Devil’s Lake State Park; June 25 at Blue Mound State Park; and at various other venues throughout Wisconsin. For a full schedule, call 414-803-3984 or visit summitplayerstheatre.com.

Twelfth Night

Viola and Sebastian find themselves embroiled in one of William Shakespeare’s archetypally convoluted plots in Twelfth Night. They are separated twins who, each believing the other is dead, become entangled in a love quadrangle involving plenty of mistaken identity. Viola has been romantically pursued by a countess (thinking her a young man named Cesario), while Viola herself is smitten with Duke Orsino—who is in love with the countess… When Sebastian turns up, the countess believes him to be Cesario and finds him irresistible. Door Shakespeare presents Twelfth Night, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, with many performances running June through August. It shares the stage at the lovely Björklunden garden estate at Lawrence University on an alternating schedule with David Farr’s classic family tale The Heart of Robin Hood starting in July.

Twelfth Night runs June 29-Aug. 18; The Heart of Robin Hood runs July 6-Aug. 19. All productions take place in the garden at Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor. For tickets, call 920-839-1500 or visit doorshakespeare.com/box-office.