Performing Arts Weekly: MSO Holiday Concert

This week, the MSO takes to Brookfield for its annual holiday season-themed concert at the Wilson Center.

MSO Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Performing Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield)

Ring in the most wonderful time of the year with a 14-year tradition—one that has, in fact, sold out every single one of those years—at the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts. Beloved by and certainly suitable for audiences of all ages, the annual Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert is a sparkling celebration of carols, classics, sing-alongs and more.

Founded in 1959, the MSO has taken its place among the nation’s finest orchestras, consistently nurturing music appreciation and talent among area youth, pursuing innovative ways to engage and delight audiences and providing a solid base for Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene.

Situated in a beautiful 400-acre park in Brookfield, Wis., the Wilson Center focuses on the disciplines of the performing arts, arts education and the visual arts. Since opening in 2002, the center has grown to annually welcome more than 45,000 people, including more than 10,000 students—many of whom are being introduced to the arts for the first time. This concert is not only a fine way to experience the Wilson Center and its immediate surroundings for all their inherent aesthetic beauty, but also hear Wisconsin’s preeminent large orchestra performing classic music of the holiday season in such a lovely space. (John Jahn)

Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. at the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Performing Arts, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield. For tickets, call 262-781-9520, send an email to boxoffice@wilson-center.com or visit www.wilson-center.com.