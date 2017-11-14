Performing Arts Weekly: Nov. 16-22, 2017

× Expand Photo credit: Mark Frohna

Local theatrical productions this week are headlined by Annie by Skylight Music Theatre and Theatre Gigante’s one-man show, 7 (x1) Samurai. But, there’s much more, too!

THEATRE:

Annie

Can it really be that Annie, that adorable, determined little imp, has turned 40 this year? Annie, a musical based on the “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip boasting music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, made its Broadway debut in 1977. It ran for almost six years and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. With showstoppers like “It’s a Hard-Knock Life” and the beloved and poignant “Tomorrow,” Annie was seemingly destined for success. Annie receives an ambitions production by Skylight Music Theatre, which includes a 35-member cast, full creative team and 10-piece live orchestra. It has also, “due to overwhelming demand,” been extended for six additional performances from its originally scheduled run.

“Annie opened the year I was born,” says the Skylight’s Molly Rhode, the show’s director. “The show turned 40 this year, and so did I. I was 5 years old when the 1982 film came out with a star-studded cast of actors that became my idols. I had a small obsession with it. A story with a kid at the center—and that kid was a girl who had a fierce and fiery spirit. That girl was tough as nails, and though the world had only given her hardship, she remained full of optimism. She persisted.” Such an inspiring story as Annie’s is likely to boost the moxie in all of us.

Nov. 17-Dec. 27 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.

7 (x1) Samurai

The “x1” in this show’s title refers to the fact that the eponymous seven samurai are all played by one actor. That person is David Gaines, who created this show as a hilarious send-up of a film classic—1954’s Seven Samurai by legendary director Akira Kurosawa. The Kurosawa film’s dramatics, melodramatics and colorful characterizations are ripe for skewering. To give us all some idea what may be in store, Gaines subtitles this performance piece of his (with characteristic self-deprecation) “An Epic Tale … told by an idiot.”

Gaines has one of those elastic faces that easily morphs into just about anyone—with any emotion. Likewise, he’s a master at clowning, physical action and comedy. His make-up and masks are exceptionally vivid, and his vocal effects (and ersatz dialogue) are extraordinary and very funny to behold. Theatre Gigante, currently in the midst of its 30th season, brings Gaines to Milwaukee for what it says will be a “tour-de-force” show featuring Gaines “with only a pair of kabuki masks for props” and with “a brilliant focus on details.” (John Jahn)

Nov. 17-19 at Kenilworth 508 Theatre, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. For tickets, call 800-838-3006 or visit theatregigante.org.

Miracle on South Division Street

The eponymous street is on the east side of Buffalo, N.Y., where playwright Tom Dudzick places the Nowak family. It’s a run-down, ramshackle part of town where the family’s matriarch, Clara, runs a soup kitchen. She’s quite proud, as well, of her duty to attend to the upkeep of a 20-foot shrine to the Virgin Mary that’s at their residence. “When the play opens,” Dudzick explains, “a family meeting is in progress,” and, “during the course of the meeting, the entire family’s faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious.”

Dudzick’s Miracle on South Division Street premiered at upstate New York’s Penguin Repertory Theatre in 2009, where it broke box office records. It was, quite naturally, a big hit in Buffalo, as well. Ever since, it has been making its way to stages around the country, finally appearing this month in a Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production directed by C. Michael Wright. It stars Josh Krause, Kat Wodtke, Greta Wohlrabe and Raeleen McMillion as Clara. (John Jahn)

Nov. 22-Dec. 17 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit tickets.broadwaytheatrecenter.com.

MORE TO DO:

Thanksgiving Concert

“Present Music has performed music of numerous cultures since we started 36 years ago; this is especially true of our annual Thanksgiving Concert, where we combine music based in tradition with music never heard before by Milwaukee audiences,” says Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim. “This year’s concert features music inspired by Iranian composer Sahba Aminikia’s ancient family tradition of carpet weaving,” and he promises “a world premiere by pioneer composer Ingram Marshall.” Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. For tickets, call 414-271-0711 or visit presentmusic.org.

Dear World

The Boulevard Theatre presents a concert reading of Jerry Herman’s musical fable Dear World. If Herman’s name rings a bell, it may be due to his music and lyrics for Broadway smashes like Hello, Dolly! and Mame. The musical comedy answers the time-honored questions: “Will idealism and love triumph over greed and materialism?” Director-actor David Flores stages the reading, with music direction by Donna Kummer. Nov. 18-26 at Plymouth Church, 2717 E. Hampshire St. For tickets, call 414-744-5757 or visit boulevardtheatre.com.

An Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan III

The Florentine Opera’s Studio Artists take on the topsy-turvy world of operetta by the legendary writing and composing duo of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. Highlights from many of their world-renowned, sparkling works will be heard in a concert setting. Nov. 16-18 at the Wayne and Kristine Lueders Center. For tickets, call 800-32-OPERA (800-326-7372) or visit florentineopera.org.

NUMB3RS N3RDS

An impending national mathematics championship is certainly enough for a teenager to deal with, but throw in the typical teenage distractions of drama, pressure and biology and…well, you get the point. See if this nearly all-girls Waukesha high school math team makes the grade in this charming musical presented by The Carroll Players; it’s free! Nov. 17-18 at the Otteson Theatre, 238 N. East Ave., Waukesha. For tickets, visit my.carrollu.edu.

School of Rock

Not surprisingly, a hit musical film has made a successful transition to the live theatrical stage in School of Rock. In addition to songs featured in the Jack Black star vehicle upon which it is based, this musical version features 14 new songs by none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber. Nov. 21-26 at The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Uihlein Hall. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org/show/school-of-rock.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

This Christian-themed play presented by Acacia Theatre explores what happened to Ebenezer Scrooge’s mean old business partner after his death. The play finds Marley—a chained and tormented ghost in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, desperate to escape his “hellish” fate. Nov. 18-Dec. 3 at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium. For tickets, call 414-744-5995 or email office@acaciatheatre.com.