Performing Arts Weekly: Nov. 2-8, 2017

THEATRE:

26 Miles

Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright and composer Quiara Alegría Hudes was born in Philadelphia to a Jewish father and a Puerto Rican mother: a combination of cultures, religions and influences that has shaped her nearly one-dozen musicals and plays. 26 Miles, something of a female-bonding road-trip drama involving a mother and daughter, is likewise semi-autobiographical—drawn from Hudes’ personal experiences and the milieu in which she grew up.

Receiving its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in March 2009, 26 Miles concerns a somewhat troubled 15-year-old girl, Olivia, being raised by a fairly remote Jewish father and none-too-friendly stepmother. So, when she needs to reach out, it’s her Cuban biological mother, Beatriz, she turns to; their problematic reunion takes place in a 1983 Buick Regal. What ensues between the two women is a deep and emotional discussion that, unless you were raised by June and Ward Cleaver, you’ll be able to relate to on many levels.

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts’ Theatre Department presents 26 Miles Nov. 8-12 at Kenilworth Five-O-Eight, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. For tickets, call 414-229-4308, e-mail psoatix@uwm.edu, or visit uwm.edu/arts/box-office.

MUSIC:

Jarabe Mexicano

Latino Arts is an arts and entertainment-hosting and educational organization on Milwaukee’s South Side dedicated to bringing all things Latin American to the attention of the community at large. For an upcoming concert, the organization brings to our attention their 2017-2018 Latino Arts String Program artists-in-residence, Jarabe Mexicano, who first hit the U.S. musical scene two years ago—performing on traditional mariachi, strings and percussion instruments.

The San Diego-based Jarabe Mexicano ensemble includes harmonized English and Spanish vocals (led by Tavo Alcoser) in their concerts, as well as a wide variety of instrumental pieces part-and-parcel of Hispanic music: boleros, huapangos, sones, rancheras and cumbias. Casting an even wider musical net, Jarabe Mexicano also delves into reggae, doo-wop, American standards and rock ’n’ roll. Last year, Jarabe Mexicano represented the U.S. at the 10th annual International Arts and Culture Festival for Peace in La Paz, Mexico.

Nov. 2-3 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St. A “Dinner and a Show” offer includes a Café el Sol Friday fish buffet before the performance. For tickets, call 414-384-3100 or visit jarabemexicano.mivoz.com.

MORE TO DO:

Othello: Deployed

For its third full production, Feast of Crispian presents William Shakespeare’s immortal tragedy of 1603, Othello. The Feast of Crispian players describe their productions as not only “using basic acting tools and techniques and the powerful words and stories of William Shakespeare,” but also “helping wounded warriors to be heard and seen in the expression of their thoughts and feelings.” And, as the troupe’s Jim Tasse explains, “Shakespeare’s timeless tale of racism, hate, camaraderie and betrayal” is hereby told “through the experiences of contemporary military veterans and families.” Nov. 2-5 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For reservations, call 414-278-0765. Admission is free, though donations will be happily accepted.

Kringle … The Musical?

Over Our Heads Players premieres an original sketch comedy by Rich Smith centered on the kringle—“the pastry that made Racine famous,” as OOHP’s Diane Carlson puts it. “With a heavy dose of local humor, the story of generations of the kringle-bending Yopansson clan, from Keip to Leif, will be told with broad humor and a few half-baked songs.” Puns, sight gags, cheap jokes and groaners in Kringle … The Musical? will be served: just the right concoction to help ease us into another Wisconsin winter. Nov. 3-25 at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. For tickets, call 262-632-6802 or visit overourheadplayers.org.