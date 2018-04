This month's Radio Shepherd Express features conversations with John Stropes, director of UWM’s finger-style guitar program, and choreographer Catey Ott, along with a Summerfest preview from music editor Evan Rytlewski, a look ahead at the Florentine Opera’s Magic Flute by staff writer John Jahn and a conversation with web editor Rob Hullum about Milwaukee Public Library's ambitious rebuilding project and Milwaukee's push to become a better bike city.

