In this month’s episode of Radio Shepherd Express, the Milwaukee Rep’s Frances White unveils the new Stackner Cabaret, art critic Shane McAdams reviews outdoor art, classical music critic John Jahn looks ahead to concerts by Florentine Opera and Early Music Now.

Then web editor Rob Hullum discusses Startup Milwaukee Week, editors Dave Luhrssen and John Schneider discuss other upcoming performing arts events and music editor Evan Rytlewski interviews Nick Woods of Direct Hit.