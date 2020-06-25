What We're Reading, Watching and Listening to This Week: June 25-July 1, 2020

Here's a roundup of our book reviews, album reviews and TV/film reviews from the past week.
Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' Spoof for Political Junkies
Steve Carell stars as a Democratic operative sent to the battleground state of Wisconsin.
Ella Fitzgerald Documentary Flies High (and Funky)
The narrative in words and pictures encompasses African American history as well as the musical and personal trajectory of one of jazz’s great singers.
Spike Lee's Vietnam Joint
In Da 5 Bloods, black veterans search for treasure and the meaning of their experience
'Wrap Myself Up In Your Love' by Jim Spencer
Reissue by Milwaukee singer-songwriter Jim Spencer focuses on a dance-oriented single from the late ‘70s.
Irrational Revelation and Mutual Humiliation by Peripheral Vision
Toronto combo exemplifies the all-embracing eclecticism of contemporary jazz.
The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. The United States of America (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Eric Cervini
How one of the last century’s first LGBTQ advocates sued the U.S. and eventually won.
Coffeeland: One Man’s Dark Empire and the Making of Our Favorite Drug (Penguin Press), by Augustine Sedgewick
Coffee became the world’s drug of choice thanks in part to one industrious family of coffee growers.
Film Clips: June 22, 2020
This week, studios could be accused of conspiring to release only comedies, perhaps as a tonic to our turbulent times. One is aimed at families, another at music buffs.
Home Movies/Now Streaming: June 22, 2020
Documentaries on the slavery and homelessness in the U.S. top this week’s new releases.
