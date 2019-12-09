Saint Kate Arts Hotel Nominated for Nation-wide Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Saint Kate Arts Hotel

Saint Kate Arts Hotel is among this year's list of nominees for the USA Today's Best New Hotel of 2019 award. The hotel, which opened in July, was one of 20 hotels nominated by a national panel of travel experts for USA Today's 10Best.

A final round of voting by readers will decide who is named in USA Today's 10Best list. You can vote here. Voting ends at noon on Dec. 30.

Saint Kate, a hotel and arts center owned by Marcus Corporation, is located on the corner of Water St. and Kilbourn Ave. in downtown.

Before the hotel opened, our A&E editor, John Schneider had a chance to talk with the hotel's performing arts director, John Price, and visual arts curator, Maureen Ragalie, about the vision of arts component of the hotel. You can read that story here.

In the six months since the hotel opened, they've debuted a newly formed resident theater company, opened a visual art exhibit by New York artist Lisa Beck and premiered a documentary.

The hotel offers five unique drinking and/or dining spaces. We've written about all of them here and took a closer look at the swanky steakhouse, The Dark Room here. Plus, we talked to the hotel's executive chef, Aaron Miles.