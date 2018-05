This month’s episode of Radio Shepherd Express features LGBTQ POV columnist Paul Masterson discussing LGBTQ Pride Month, Milwaukee PrideFest and The Shepherd Express’ LGBTQ Progress Awards.

Also on this month's episode are editors Rob Hullum speaking about Milwaukee’s embrace of bicycling, Selena Milewski on one-act play festivals, Evan Rytlewski on Milwaukee bands performing at Summerfest and John Jahn on the Florentine Opera's summer programming.