Shopping Locally for the Holidays

Local First Milwaukee’s Buy Local Gift Fair is a holiday event featuring 30 uniquely Milwaukee vendors. “It’s a great opportunity to give friends and family gifts that have been thoughtfully made and are unique to our town. And, you’re going to be able to engage with the artisans and creators,” says Maria Panno, a member of Local First and owner of Infinite Warrior.

The fair highlights the economic importance and impact of holiday shopping with locally owned businesses. “When we purchase from a local business, $.68 of every dollar stays in the community—compared to $.43 of every dollar when we shop at a national retailer,” explains Local First Milwaukee Executive Director Elizabeth Baehmann. “Buying from these businesses keeps more money in our local economy and directly benefits the people who live and work in the greater Milwaukee area.”

Among the vendors at the Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair are Addicting Pretzels, City Tins, Flowers for Dreams, James Steeno Gallery, JBC Pottery, My Family Roots Catering, Salvage Studios and Ultimate Confections.

The Buy Local Fair will also include hot chocolate by Tabal Chocolate at an outdoor fire by as well as libations from Central Standard Distillery, family photos with Santa by Wimmer Photography and holiday karaoke “cruise sleigh rides” with City Tours MKE.

The 2019 Buy Local Gift Fair takes place at Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St., on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The $5 ticket price supports Local First Milwaukee’s mission. For tickets visit localfirstmilwaukee.com.