Small Business Saturday in the Third Ward

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, Nov. 30. There's no better way to show your Milwaukee pride than supporting local retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday. Here's guide to some of the stores that will be open for business in the Historic Third Ward.
A Trio Jewelry Design Studio215 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Specializing in one of a kind jewelry pieces, A Trio offers a unique concept; provide artistry and technical ingenuity while placing creative control in the hands of the client.
Small Business Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Drybar Milwaukee243 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
We’re conveniently located in the Third Ward. At Drybar, our philosophy is simple. Focus on one thing and be the best at it. For us, that’s blowouts.
Historic Third Ward Association525 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Historic Third Ward Association encourages you to shop local this holiday season.
Nicole's Third Ward Social333 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This quaint, newly remodeled venue located in the heart of the 3rd Ward features a relaxed, dimly lit atmosphere where you can enjoy a glass of wine or explore our delicious blended ice cream drinks.
Small Business Saturday Hours: 11 a.m.-bar close
Press au Marché207 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Press is Milwaukee's first authentic Belgian Liège waffle company.
Small Business Saturday hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
SB Framing Gallery409 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
SB Framing Gallery is an award winning independent frame shop located in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward offering custom picture framing and arts and craft style gifts.
Small Business Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Wicked Hop345 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The Wicked Hop offers drinks, brunch, lunch, dinner, desserts, private events and live entertainment. The unique environment, friendly staff and delectable entrees are sure to keep you coming back!
Small Business Saturday hours: 9 a.m.-bar close
