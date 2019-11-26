Small Business Saturday in the Third Ward

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, Nov. 30. There's no better way to show your Milwaukee pride than supporting local retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday. Here's guide to some of the stores that will be open for business in the Historic Third Ward.

  • 1
    a-trio.jpg

    Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

    215 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    (414) 431-7112
    Website

    Specializing in one of a kind jewelry pieces, A Trio offers a unique concept; provide artistry and technical ingenuity while placing creative control in the hands of the client.

    Small Business Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • 2
    dry-bar.jpg

    Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

    243 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    (414) 395-8075
    Website

    We’re conveniently located in the Third Ward. At Drybar, our philosophy is simple. Focus on one thing and be the best at it. For us, that’s blowouts.

  • 3
    third-ward-assoc.jpg

    Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

    525 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    414-273-1173
    Website

    The Historic Third Ward Association encourages you to shop local this holiday season.

  • 4
    nicoles.jpg

    Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

    333 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    (414) 431-5517
    Website

    This quaint, newly remodeled venue located in the heart of the 3rd Ward features a relaxed, dimly lit atmosphere where you can enjoy a glass of wine or explore our delicious blended ice cream drinks.

    Small Business Saturday Hours: 11 a.m.-bar close

  • 5
    ShortOrder_Press_A_(ByEvanCasey).jpg

    Photo credit: Evan Casey

    207 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    Website

    Press is Milwaukee's first authentic Belgian Liège waffle company.

    Small Business Saturday hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • 6
    sb-framing.jpg

    Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

    409 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    (414) 431-5050
    Website

    SB Framing Gallery is an award winning independent frame shop located in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward offering custom picture framing and arts and craft style gifts.

    Small Business Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • 7
    wicked-hop.jpg

    Photo credit: Cole Vandermause

    345 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
    414-223-0345
    Website

    The Wicked Hop offers drinks, brunch, lunch, dinner, desserts, private events and live entertainment. The unique environment, friendly staff and delectable entrees are sure to keep you coming back!

    Small Business Saturday hours: 9 a.m.-bar close

  