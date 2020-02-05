Letters of Introduction: The Milwaukee Theatre Alliance Spells It Out

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Theatre Alliance

Letters of introduction (along with visiting cards) were once key parts of polite social interactions, particularly in the 18th and 19th centuries. Letters of introduction remain important in formal situations, such as an ambassador presenting their credentials. Generally, a person would not have interacted socially with others unless they had been properly introduced, whether in person or—more likely?—by letter of introduction.

Allow me, then, to acquaint Jaimelyn Gray, founder of The Constructivists theater company, and Kira Renkas, founder of the Aura Theatre Collective, to Shepherd Express readers. These two artists (producers, actors, directors, etc.) co-founded the Milwaukee Theatre Alliance (MTA) a year ago to introduce deeper connection among local theater groups. It’s a lofty goal that’s been attempted previously by other theater practitioners, but no organization that specifically championed smaller, independent theaters has survived.

Of course, there is the marvelous Cindy Moran, the founder of Artspin, a local collaborative arts marketing group. Moran has chaired this omnibus of arts organizations (museums, theaters, music groups, dance companies and visual arts organizations) for more than 20 years, and her herculean efforts demand applause and exposure. Only MTA, however, strives to specifically promote and unify Milwaukee’s theater companies.

Approaching this dynamic duo, I asked Gray to explain the “why” of MTA, and I asked Renkas to describe both MTA’s core members and its meetings. Oh, and I cajoled them to utilize their own chosen letters of introduction—M, T and A—to introduce their organization.

Jaimelyn Gray on the “why” of MTA

“M=Milwaukee needs more live theater exposure; T=Theater is a public good; and A=‘Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it’ (a quote from noted playwright-director Bertolt Brecht). The Milwaukee Theatre Alliance is about strength in numbers. Those of us who love theater wish everyone would love theater. We believe in the power of theater to impact society in a positive way, to offer a community for lost souls and to provide the empathy the world so sorely needs. And we want more of Milwaukee to experience what we already know. By combining the strengths of the full range of hardworking Milwaukee theaters, the MTA hopes to advocate the art of theater and its benefits to more new patrons than ever before, while building a better support system for the theater community on the whole.”

Kira Renkas on MTA’s members & meetings:

“M=Milwaukee’s Finest; T=Tenacious; and A=Artistically Illuminating. I recall sitting in awe of those other groups at the first few meetings. The ideas were flowing, no idea was too small or invaluable, and the willingness to be there and be advocates for theater, making great theater and working together to do so was inspirational. Everyone brought something valuable to the room: knowledge, experience, ideas, strengths and resources that others may not have had. The desire to shape theater in Milwaukee to be more conducive to its needs was there, and it was powerful. It was electrifying.”

Mayhaps, with such Top Artists as Gray and Renkas guiding this new, earnest organization, the future might just spell success for MTA.

For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/660185144415977.