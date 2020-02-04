Milwaukee's Spring 2020 Visual Arts Calendar

×

Shepherd Express' 2020 Spring Arts Guide is presented by Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel. Saint Kate is a unique, boutique arts hotel created by artists for artists. From the professional business travelers looking for a coworking space in downtown Milwaukee, to local creatives seeking a source of inspiration for their next project. Visit Milwaukee's newest hotel and venue and experience all that we have to offer.

Here's a comprehensive list of all of the visual art exhibits scheduled for Spring 2020 in Milwaukee.

February

CONTINUING:

“Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking” Milwaukee Art Museum Through Feb. 9 “Lynn Rix: Embracing Winter en Plein Air” Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Through Feb. 14 “Collection Highlights: Felipe Jesus Consalvos” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through Feb. 16

Felipe Jesús Consalvos was born near Havana, Cuba, and spent most of his life in the United States. He worked primarily as a cigar roller, and also created hundreds of collages using cigar bands as a key material. This exhibition highlights six of Consalvos’ collages. (Harry Cherkinian)

“Brianna L. Hernandez Baurichter: Reconstructing Reality” Latino Arts Through Feb. 21 “News From Nowhere” Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (The Closet) Through Feb. 23 “Portrait of Milwaukee” Milwaukee Art Museum Through March 1 “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time; Part 1” Milwaukee Art Museum Through March 1 “Playing House: A New Domesticity -- Lois Bielefeld and Michelle Grabner” Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (The Gallery) Through March 1

This exhibition features works by Milwaukee artist Michelle Grabner and California-based photographer Lois Bielefeld focused on the varied nature of the domesticity and home. Grabner’s work involves abstracting domestic materials and things that are close at hand, giving them a glorified, uplifting presence. Bielefeld, a photographer, views domesticity through her lens of what femininity looks like in the 21st century. (Harry Cherkinian)

“Pewaukee Area Arts Council: Nostalgia” Oconomowoc Arts Center Through March 2 “Snowman—Ray Chi” Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (The Cabinet/The Vitrine) Through March 3 “Ossuary: A Project by Laurie Beth Clark” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Through March 6 “WI Designer Crafts Council Biennial” Plymouth Arts Center Through March 6 “Lenore Tawney: Mirror of the Universe” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through March 7 “8th Annual Members’ Exhibit” Cedarburg Cultural Center Through March 8 “Web of Life” - Tori Tasch” Alfons Gallery Through March 15 Sky Hopinka (video series) UW-Parkside Mathis Gallery Through March 20 “On the Nature of Wisconsin” The Warehouse Through March 20

The works in this show, all by Wisconsin artists, were chosen by The Warehouse founders Jan Serr and John Shannon from their collection of over 3,600 modern and contemporary works on paper, paintings, photography and sculpture. The selected works address their creators’ relationships with the natural world of our state, including sweeping landscapes, quiet farm life, reimagined plants and animals and objects exemplifying natural forms. The Warehouse is located at 1635 W. St. Paul Avenue. (John Schneider)

“A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from The Phillips Collection” Milwaukee Art Museum Through March 22 “Robert Murray: The Working Models” Lynden Sculpture Garden Through March 29 “2020 Wisconsin Artists Biennial” Museum of Wisconsin Art Through March 29 “Keeping an Eye on the Road Less Traveled: Sauk Road Images, Aimee Hodorowski” Schauer Arts Center Through March 29 “Tarot: the (Re)Making of Language: Maggie Bard, Chicome Itzcuintli, Bran Sólo, Matt Stansberry, & David Wilson” Woodland Pattern Book Center Through April 5 “Delight, Inspire, Educate; The Allis Collection as Catalyst” Charles Allis Art Museum Through April 12 “Watercolor Wisconsin” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through April 18 “IRONBOAT—New Photography by Christopher Winters” Grohmann Museum Through April 26 “Dual Documentary Exhibit” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Through May 13 “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto” Jewish Museum Milwaukee Through May 17

A Soviet officer found the diary of a Jewish girl in the rubble of Auschwitz. Decades later, this valuable document of witness found its way to the U.S. and became the subject of research. Who was the author, Rywka Lipszyc, and what became of her? The exhibition includes many artifacts from the death camps and provides context for understanding the pain and loss of people swept up by the Holocaust. (David Luhrssen)

“Dr. Charles Smith: Aurora” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 17 “Toward the Texture of Knowing” Haggerty Museum of Art Through May 24 “Beauty Surplus: Serra Victoria Bothwell Fels” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 24 “Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM” Racine Art Museum Through July 26

This installation features fourteen “human-sized” forms from the Star Series, Toshiko Takaezu’s most expansive grouping. This exhibition also features small bowls, toasting goblets, platters, two-foot high closed pieces and large spheres created over several decades of the artist’s career. RAM’s holdings span the range of Takaezu’s working career from a double-spouted pot from the 1950s through the Star Series (1999-2000), showcasing her unique approach to working with clay. (Harry Cherkinian)

“Featured Artist: John Kearney: Animals in the Garden” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through Aug. 12, 2021

The Racine Art Museum’s stand-alone Wustum Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine has had a lawn full of sculptures by Chicago artist John Kearney since May 2014. The works, which depict two giraffes, a pelican, two goats and a standing female nude are welded out of recycled steel automobile bumpers and are close to life sized. Created for private collections, some faced storage when their owners moved. Happily, they’re on loan for public enjoyment. (John Schneider)

OPENING:

“Well Healed” H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College Feb. 6-March 6 “Indie Lens Pop-Up: Always in Season” (Film) John Michael Kohler Arts Center Feb. 13 “47th Annual Juried Exhibition” (Student Exhibit) UWM Union Art Gallery Feb. 21-March 13

In an exhibition juried by a panel of three local professional artists, student artists from colleges and universities around the Greater Milwaukee area will show works in a variety of mediums. Cash prizes will be awarded to the exhibiting artists at the opening reception on Feb. 21. This is an annual exhibition, designed to showcase and celebrate the best work of local emerging student artists, according to curator Danielle L. Paswaters. (John Schneider)

“Rogues Artists: Art in So Many Words” Inspiration Studios Feb. 28-March 28

March

CONTINUING:

“Portrait of Milwaukee” Milwaukee Art Museum Through March 1 “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time; Part 1” Milwaukee Art Museum Through March 1 “Playing House: A New Domesticity, Featuring Artwork by Lois Bielefeld and Michelle Grabner” Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (The Gallery) Through March 1 “Pewaukee Area Arts Council: Nostalgia” Oconomowoc Arts Center Through March 2 “Snowman—Ray Chi” Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel (The Cabinet/The Vitrine ) Through March 3 “Well Healed” H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College Through March 6 “Ossuary: A Project by Laurie Beth Clark” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Through March 6 “WI Designer Crafts Council Biennial” Plymouth Arts Center Through March 6 “Lenore Tawney: Mirror of the Universe” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through March 7 8th Annual Members’ Exhibit Cedarburg Cultural Center Through March 8 “47th Annual Juried Exhibition” (Student Exhibit) UWM Union Art Gallery Through March 13 “Web of Life” - Tori Tasch Alfons Gallery Through March 15 Sky Hopinka (video series) UW-Parkside Mathis Gallery Through March 20 “On the Nature of Wisconsin” The Warehouse Through March 20 “A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from The Phillips Collection” Milwaukee Art Museum Through March 22 “Rogues Artists: Art in So Many Words” Inspiration Studios Through March 28 “Robert Murray: The Working Models” Lynden Sculpture Garden Through March 29 “Keeping an Eye on the Road Less Traveled: Sauk Road Images, Aimee Hodorowski” Schauer Arts Center Through March 29 “Tarot: the (Re)Making of Language: Maggie Bard, Chicome Itzcuintli, Bran Sólo, Matt Stansberry, & David Wilson” Woodland Pattern Book Center Through April 5 “Delight, Inspire, Educate: The Allis Collection as Catalyst” Charles Allis Art Museum Through April 12 “Watercolor Wisconsin” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through April 18 “IRONBOAT—New Photography by Christopher Winters” Grohmann Museum Through April 26 “Dual Documentary Exhibit” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Through May 13 “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto” Jewish Museum Milwaukee Through May 17 “Dr. Charles Smith: Aurora” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 17 “Toward the Texture of Knowing” Haggerty Museum of Art Through May 24 “Beauty Surplus: Serra Victoria Bothwell Fels” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 24 “Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM” Racine Art Museum Through July 26 “Featured Artist: John Kearney: Animals in the Garden” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through Aug. 12, 2021

OPENING:

Daniel Klewer Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts March 2-May 8 “Juan Flores: Hijos de la Tierra—Children of the Earth” Latino Arts March 6-June 5 “Indie Lens Pop-Up: Bedlam” (Film) John Michael Kohler Arts Center March 12 “73rd Annual Ozaukee County Art Show and Gallery of Student Art” (Student Exhibit) Cedarburg Cultural Center March 13-April 19 “Wear ‘Fore’ Art, Invitational—Wearables” Plymouth Arts Center March 13-May 1 Iris Bernblum and Karolina Gnatowski: “The Archive and the Repertoire” H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College March 18-April 17 “The Quilts of Pauline Parker” Milwaukee Art Museum March 20-July 19

The more than 35 quilts and wall hangings showcase Pauline Parker’s expressive, modernist approach to sewing. Trained as a painter, Parker first began to work with fabric when she moved to Wisconsin, upon retirement. She developed in-fabric narratives about current events, figures from history and the Bible, her travel experiences and events from her everyday life. The exhibition is a testament to Parker’s “fabric collages,” as she called them. (Harry Cherkinian)

“Annual Student Art Show” (Student Production) H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College March 25-April 4 “First Year Experience” (Student Production) UWM Union Art Gallery March 27-April 3 “Flow: Reflecting on the River”—Rina Yoon Alfons Gallery March 29-May 17

April

CONTINUING:

“First Year Experience” (Student Exhibit) UWM Union Art Gallery Through April 3 “Annual Student Art Show” (Student Exhibit) H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College Through April 4 “Tarot, the (Re)Making of Language: Maggie Bard, Chicome Itzcuintli, Bran Sólo, Matt Stansberry and David Wilson” Woodland Pattern Book Center Through April 5 “Delight, Inspire, Educate—The Allis Collection as Catalyst” Charles Allis Art Museum Through April 12 “Iris Bernblum and Karolina Gnatowski: “The Archive and the Repertoire” H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College Through April 17 “Watercolor Wisconsin” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through April 18 “73rd Annual Ozaukee County Art Show and Gallery of Student Art” (Student Exhibit) Cedarburg Cultural Center Through April 19 “IRONBOAT—New Photography by Christopher Winters” Grohmann Museum Through April 26 “Wear ‘Fore’ Art, Invitational—Wearables” Plymouth Arts Center Through May 1 Daniel Klewer Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Through May 8 “Dual Documentary Exhibit” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Through May 13 “Flow: Reflecting on the River”—Rina Yoon Alfons Gallery Through May 17 “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto” Jewish Museum Milwaukee Through May 17 “Dr. Charles Smith: Aurora” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 17 Wisconsin Regional Art Program Oconomowoc Arts Center Through May 23 “Toward the Texture of Knowing” Haggerty Museum of Art Through May 24 “Beauty Surplus: Serra Victoria Bothwell Fels” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 24 “Juan Flores: Hijos de la Tierra—Children of the Earth” Latino Arts Through June 5 “The Quilts of Pauline Parker” Milwaukee Art Museum Through July 19 “Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM” Racine Art Museum Through July 26 “Featured Artist: John Kearney: Animals in the Garden” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through Aug. 12, 2021

OPENING:

“Brian Nau: Surreal” Inspiration Studios April 1-26 “RAM 11th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition” Racine Art Museum April 2-19 Lake Country Film Festival (Student Production) Oconomowoc Arts Center April 3

Open to high school student filmmakers from across the Midwest, this one-night, 7 p.m. festival was created in 2016 by Mike Krill and Danielle Bukal of Oconomowoc Area School District. The competition’s eight categories include short film, single topic, documentary and photomontage. “We usually receive hundreds of films in February. Our judges narrow them down in March,” said Krill. Past stand-outs include The Drummer by Menomonee Falls’ Charles Liu and The Juggler by Oconomowoc’s Sam Gascon. (Grace Matson)

“Metals + Sculpture + Digital Fabrication Student Exhibitions 2020” (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts April 3-18 “Hartford Celebration of Fr. Ted Zuern’s Legacy” Schauer Arts Center April 3-July 18 “Self-Portraits from the Permanent Collection” The Warehouse April 6-June 12 “Mirror Shield Project: Cannupa Hanska Luger” & “Good to the Last Drop (and Other Works): Valaria Tatera” Woodland Pattern Book Center Apr. 10-June 9

Luger is a New Mexico-based, multi-disciplinary artist from North Dakota’s Standing Rock Reservation. His art interweaves performance and political action to address 21st-century indigeneity. Tatera is a Wisconsin-based installation artist and member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, whose art also addresses contemporary Indigenous issues. Here, she explores the impact of Endbridge Pipeline 5 on the reservation. She’ll lead an all-ages clay bead-making workshop at the Center on April 11. (John Schneider)

“2020 MIAD Senior Exhibition” (Student Production) Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design April 17-May 15 “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time; Part 2” Milwaukee Art Museum April 17-Aug. 2 “Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens” Milwaukee Art Museum April 17-Aug. 2 Kenilworth Open Studios (Day-Long Multi-Arts Event) UWM Peck School of the Arts April 18 “Art and Design MFA Exhibition” (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts April 24-May 16 “Senior Exhibitions” (Student Production) H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College April 25-May 16 “Senior Design Capstone Showcase” (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts April 30-May 17

May

CONTINUING:

“Wear ‘Fore’ Art, Invitational—Wearables” Plymouth Arts Center Through May 1 Daniel Klewer Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts Through May 8 “Dual Documentary Exhibit” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Through May 13 “2020 MIAD Senior Exhibition” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Through May 15 “Senior Exhibitions” (Student Production) H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College Through May 16 “Art and Design MFA Exhibition” (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts Through May 16 “Flow: Reflecting on the River”—Rina Yoon Alfons Gallery Through May 17 “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto” Jewish Museum Milwaukee Through May 17 “Dr. Charles Smith: Aurora” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 17 “Senior Design Capstone Showcase” (Student Production) UWM Peck School of the Arts Through May 17 Wisconsin Regional Art Program Oconomowoc Arts Center Through May 23 “Toward the Texture of Knowing” Haggerty Museum of Art Through May 24 “Beauty Surplus: Serra Victoria Bothwell Fels” John Michael Kohler Arts Center Through May 24 “Juan Flores: Hijos de la Tierra—Children of the Earth” Latino Arts Through June 5 “Mirror Shield Project: Cannupa Hanska Luger” & “Good to the Last Drop (& Other Works): Valaria Tatera” Woodland Pattern Book Center Through June 9 “Self-Portraits from the Permanent Collection” The Warehouse Through June 12 “Hartford Celebration of Fr. Ted Zuern’s Legacy” Schauer Arts Center Through July 18 “The Quilts of Pauline Parker” Milwaukee Art Museum Through July 19 “Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM” Racine Art Museum Through July 26 “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time; Part 2” Milwaukee Art Museum Through Aug. 2 “Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens” Milwaukee Art Museum Through Aug. 2

OPENING:

“Alive in the Arts” Plymouth Arts Center May 8-Aug. 20

“Alive in the Arts” will have its 25th annual juried show, open to Wisconsin artists, at the Plymouth Arts Center with an opening reception on May 8. It’s an extremely popular show for artists who enjoy art as an avocation. Judges choose 80-100 pieces from as many as 200 entries. One thousand dollars in cash awards will be presented. (Grace Matson)

“Sixth Annual Art Walk” (Student Production) H. F. Johnson Gallery of Art @ Carthage College May 9 “Underground Collaborative Exhibit (Cindy Milner)” Inspiration Studios May 9-June 1 “Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890-1980” Milwaukee Art Museum May 15-Sept. 7 “artWORK by the League of Milwaukee Artists” Grohmann Museum May 22-Aug. 23 Kendra Bulgrin Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts May 25-July 31 Dawn Patel: “Dreams: Time and Reality” Alfons Gallery May 31- July 26 “Featured Artist: John Kearney: Animals in the Garden” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through Aug. 12, 2021

June

CONTINUING:

“Underground Collaborative Exhibit (Cindy Milner)” Inspiration Studios Through June 1 “Juan Flores: Hijos de la Tierra—Children of the Earth” Latino Arts Through June 5 “Mirror Shield Project: Cannupa Hanska Luger” & “Good to the Last Drop (& Other Works): Valaria Tatera” Woodland Pattern Book Center Through June 9 “Self-Portraits from the Permanent Collection” The Warehouse Through June 12 “Hartford Celebration of Fr. Ted Zuern’s Legacy” Schauer Arts Center Through July 18 “The Quilts of Pauline Parker” Milwaukee Art Museum Through July 19 Dawn Patel: “Dreams: Time and Reality” Alfons Gallery Through July 26 “Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM” Racine Art Museum Through July 26 Kendra Bulgrin Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts July 31 “James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time; Part 2” Milwaukee Art Museum Through Aug. 2 “Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens” Milwaukee Art Museum Through Aug. 2 “Alive in the Arts” Plymouth Arts Center Through Aug. 7 “artWORK by the League of Milwaukee Artists” Grohmann Museum Through Aug. 23 “Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890-1980” Milwaukee Art Museum Through Sept. 7 “Featured Artist: John Kearney: Animals in the Garden” Wustum Museum of Fine Arts Through Aug. 12, 2021 OPENING: “Juried Senior Exhibition” (Student Production) Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design June 1- July 31 “Martini Girls Exhibit” Inspiration Studios June 3-29 “Luba Lukova: Designing Justice” Jewish Museum Milwaukee June 5-Sept. 27

Bulgaria’s Luba Lukova has become known around the world for simple, striking images of protest and defiance. “Designing Justice” includes 33 posters addressing income disparities, environmental catastrophe and other contemporary issues. “Designing Justice” will be paired with “Shakespeare in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan” focused on his political lyrics as designed by Wisconsin artist Skye. (David Luhrssen)

“Paint Cedarburg: A Plein Air Painting Event” Cedarburg Artists Guild June 6-13 Sculpture Milwaukee 2020 Milwaukee Downtown BID 21 June 12-Oct. 18

In his list of the best visual art shows in Milwaukee in 2019, Shepherd critic Shane McAdams called this summer-long exhibit, new each year, a “sprawling urban intervention along Downtown’s Wisconsin Avenue” that “electrified corporate spaces like only art can.” He also summarized it this way: “We love it! Keep it here forever, please! We should root for and support this ongoing project and look forward to its herculean efforts year after year.” (John Schneider)

Faculty-Staff Exhibit: “We Hold These Truths” Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design June 22-Sept. 11 “The Big Idea VIII” (Student Production) Latino Arts June 25-Aug. 21 “Storyteller: Works by William Kentridge” The Warehouse June 29-Sept. 25