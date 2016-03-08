Milwaukee's Theater Family

Like many before me, I jumped into the professional theater world post graduation from Marquette University with big ambitions, but also a great deal of naïveté about how the professional world worked. I moved to LA with no plans other than that I would be a working actor. After two years of trials, the financial strain became too great. It was time to return home to Milwaukee.

As fate would have it, the very day I returned home I booked an audition. A few weeks later I booked my first Milwaukee gig and I realized something. There is an abundance of opportunity in this city, even when compared to the big coastal cities, and everyone genuinely cares for the people they are working with. It is a family that is invested in one another. They truly want each other to succeed. In the two years I’ve been back I have been blessed to find consistent work and am now in the process of starting a theater company with other Marquette graduates called Summit Players Theatre. Right now I am truly happy. As a working professional, that is the greatest reward I could ever hope for.

Picchetti came to Milwaukee via Marquette University from Downers Grove, Ill. He’s 26 years old.