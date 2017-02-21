Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Dance in April

OPENING

“Dance Concert: Away from the Mirror” (student production)

Carthage College Theatre

April 5-6

La Sylphide/Sans Pleurer (world premiere)

Milwaukee Ballet

April 6-9

“First Friday Series”

Real Time

April 7

In Timeliness of Things: moving to remember

Maria Gillespie/Oni Dance

April 14-15

Latin Fridays

Daync Studio

April 21

“Mentoring Hope”

Lake Arts Project

April 22-23

“Springdances: Alchemy” (student production)

UW-Milwaukee Dance Department

Kenilworth Square East Gallery (formerly INOVA)

April 27-May 1

Every spring, the influential UWM Dance Department showcases the students in works made for them by faculty and guest choreographers. Each concert has a theme that the choreographers interpret freely. This year, it’s alchemy or, as Artistic Director Maria Gillespie describes it, “embodied freedom, agency and the techniques for the transformation of self and space.” The choreographers are Gillespie, Dani Kuepper, Daniel Burkholder and guest artist Holly Johnston of California’s Ledges and Bones Dance Project. (John Schneider)

“Joan of Arc: Hearken To My Voice” (inter-arts collaboration)

Marquette University, St. Joan of Arc Chapel

April 28-30

According to choreographer Catey Ott Thompson who serves as producer and organizer, this free outdoor afternoon performance at stations surrounding the historic chapel on Marquette’s campus will include dance, theater, costume, choral music, spoken word and carillon performance inspired by the life of Joan of Arc, all of it created during the spring semester by faculty and student collaborators from several departments with support from the Haggerty Art Museum. Even the campus gardeners are involved. (John Schneider)

“Groove National Dance Competition 2017: Milwaukee Regional”

Milwaukee Theatre

April 28-30

