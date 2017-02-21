Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Dance in June

OPENING

Mirror Mirror

Milwaukee Ballet

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Uihlein Hall

June 1-4

What do you do when you face the mirror and decide that you aren’t what you’d hoped? Blame someone else, perhaps? In Michael Pink’s rethinking of the Snow White tale, Mirror Mirror , Queen Claudia rules the stage. It’s the most electrifying role for a woman dancer he’s ever created and, with just a handful of performances in 2014, it’s also his youngest work. How will it have grown after years of thought and more rehearsals? I can’t wait to see. (John Schneider)

“First Friday Series”

Real Time

June 2

Latin Fridays

Daync Studio

June 16

Handel’s Bestiary: In Search of Animals in Handel’s Operas (world premiere)

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company

Lynden Sculpture Garden

June 16-17

This collaborative effort enjoins music, dance and visual art—all in service of the great talent of George Frideric Handel and his animal-filled Baroque Era operas. Handel’s operas—musical dramas such as Rinaldo , Semele , Almira , Atalanta , Alcina , Ottone and Orlando —are full of expansive and emotively powerful music, as well as many colorful characterizations. Lynden Sculpture Garden is the venue for Handel’s Bestiary: In Search of Animals in Handel’s Operas , where you can stimulate all your artistic senses at once—thanks to Danceworks and Milwaukee Opera Theatre. (John Jahn)

Back to Spring Arts Guide 2017