Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Theater in April

CONTINUING

Don’t Dress for Dinner

Bay Players

Through April 1

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Uihlein Hall

Through April 2

Grounded

Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Stiemke Studio

Through April 2

What the World Needs Now: A Tribute to Burt Bacharach

Sunset Playhouse (Sidenotes Cabaret)

Through April 2

Mockingbird (family friendly)

First Stage

Through April 9

The Glass Menagerie

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Quadracci Powerhouse Theater

Through April 9

The Iliad, The Odyssey, and all of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less

Racine Theatre Guild

Through April 9

A Doll’s House

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa

Through April 9

OPENING

Anything Goes (student production)

Marquette University Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre

April 6-9; April 19-23

“In olden days a glimpse of stocking / Was looked on as something shocking / But, God knows / Anything Goes.” These lyrics, written by Cole Porter for the title song of his musical Anything Goes , are perhaps truer today than they were in 1934. The screwball story of love, mistaken identity, high society and second-rate gangsters still delights, and Porter’s classic songs “I Get a Kick Out Of You,” “You’re The Top,” “Anything Goes,” “You’d Be So Easy to Love” and “It’s De-Lovely” haven’t aged a bit. (Tyler Friedman)

Bloomsday

Next Act Theatre

April 6-30

In Steven Dietz’s romantic drama Bloomsday , 50-somethings Robert and Cait reconnect in Dublin after years apart. Inevitably their thoughts turn to their brief courtship 35 years prior, when he was an American exchange student and she was a tour guide specializing in the city’s ties to James Joyce, and each wonders what could have been had circumstances not cut their romance short. Joseph Hanreddy directs the Milwaukee premiere of the show, which garnered strong reviews when it debuted at Seattle’s ACT Theatre in 2015. (Evan Rytlewski)

“Post Comedy Theatre featuring Robert Post”

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

April 7

Men Are From Mars...Women Are From Venus (Live)

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (Wilson Theater)

April 7-9

The Violet Hour

Renaissance Theaterworks

April 7-30

John Pace Seavering, the young publisher at the center of playwright Richard Greenberg’s Woodrow Wilson-era yarn The Violet Hour , faces a life-changing decision. He only has the resources to publish one book, either his friend’s impressive novel or his mistress’ lurid memoir. Through some magical intervention, he learns that either book will bring him great fortune, but each will cost him a relationship. Neil Brookshire stars in this Suzan Fete-directed comedy. (Evan Rytlewski)

Shakespeare Raw

Boozy Bard Productions

April 10-12

“Faith and Jealousy: Othello and Much Ado About Nothing