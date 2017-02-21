Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Theater in June

CONTINUING

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Skylight Music Theatre

Through June 11

OPENING

And Then There Were None

Sunset Playhouse

June 1-18

“32nd Annual Original One Act Festival”

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa

June 2-18

Barefoot in the Park

Waukesha Civic Theatre

June 2-18

In the Time of Old Age

Memories Dinner Theatre

June 6-21

The Secret of Sherlock Holmes

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

June 9-date TBD

Shakespeare Raw: The Comedy of Errors

Boozy Bard Productions

June 12-14

Titus Andronicus

Off the Wall Theatre

June 14-25

Belters, Balladeers and Broadway

Sunset Playhouse (Sidenotes Cabaret)

June 15-18

Death By Chocolate

Bay Players

June 16-24

Beautiful—The Carole King Musical

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Uihlein Hall

June 20-25

“Tessellate: A Festival Celebrating Movement, Theatre and Making”

The Battery Factory

June 21-25

“ACT Summer Showcase” (student production)

Waukesha Civic Theatre

June 24

Bare: A Pop Opera

Outskirts Theatre Co.

June 30-July 9

