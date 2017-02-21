Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Theater in May

CONTINUING

aLL wRoNG (world premiere)

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee

Through May 5

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (student production)

UW-Parkside Theatre

Through May 6

Bob: A Life in Five Acts

Over Our Heads Players

Through May 7

The Dixie Swim Club

Sunset Playhouse

Through May 7

Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play

Luminous Theatre

Through May 8

Carnival!

In Tandem Theatre

Through May 14

The Drowsy Chaperone

Waukesha Civic Theatre

Through May 14

Jane Eyre

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Quadracci Powerhouse Theater

Through May 21

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook (family friendly)

First Stage

Through June 4

OPENING

Schmuckraker (world premiere)

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre

May dates TBD

Milwaukee’s leading physical theater company presents a world premiere piece centered on investigating the production of headlines and the stories behind the news. Acme News has fallen on hard times and a skeleton staff of veterans and gumshoes must stick together to break it big. This satirical spectacle melds the hand-drawn animations of artist Jon Brown, masked performance and big band music into a zany and timely examination of the gap between truth and media. (Hannah Klapperich-Mueller)

I’ll Take Manhattan (Musical Mainstage Series)

Sunset Playhouse

May 1

Miscast (cabaret)

Waukesha Civic Theatre

May 4

“Young Playwrights Festival Showcase”

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

May 4-7

“Improv Show”

Milwaukee Youth Theatre

May 4-12

Art

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

Brumder Mansion

May 5-20

While some may have thought this would be an autobiographical play based on the Shepherd ’s own Art Kumbalek, Art is a dark comedy written by Yasmina Reza that explores the concept of friendship. The play also raises questions about what exactly art is and can be, as Serge, one of the main characters, spends a large sum of money on a completely white painting. This cultural critique is sure to entertainment whether you have an artistic inclination or not. (Rob Hullum)

By Jeeves

Windfall Theatre

Village Church Arts

May 5-20

Windfall’s production serves as the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical based on P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved but inept Bertie Wooster and his unflappable valet, Jeeves. Bertie’s plans to perform at a church concert are foiled by a missing banjo, and Jeeves comes to the rescue with an impromptu, extravagant retelling of a romantic debacle amidst London’s high society. (Hannah Klapperich-Mueller)

Shakespeare Raw

Boozy Bard Productions

May 8-10

Hansel and Goldie (family friendly)

Sunset Playhouse

May 10-13

Animal Farm

First Stage Young Company

May 12-21

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Racine Theatre Guild

May 12-28

Ella Meets Mel (Sidenotes Cabaret)

Sunset Playhouse

May 18-21

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Skylight Music Theatre

May 19-June 11

