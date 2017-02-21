Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Theater in May

CONTINUING
aLL wRoNG (world premiere)
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
Through May 5
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (student production)
UW-Parkside Theatre
Through May 6
Bob: A Life in Five Acts
Over Our Heads Players
Through May 7
The Dixie Swim Club
Sunset Playhouse
Through May 7
Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play
Luminous Theatre
Through May 8
Carnival!
In Tandem Theatre
Through May 14
The Drowsy Chaperone
Waukesha Civic Theatre
Through May 14
Jane Eyre
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Quadracci Powerhouse Theater
Through May 21
Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook (family friendly)
First Stage
Through June 4
Back to Spring Arts Guide 2017
OPENING
Schmuckraker (world premiere)
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre
May dates TBD
Milwaukee’s leading physical theater company presents a world premiere piece centered on investigating the production of headlines and the stories behind the news. Acme News has fallen on hard times and a skeleton staff of veterans and gumshoes must stick together to break it big. This satirical spectacle melds the hand-drawn animations of artist Jon Brown, masked performance and big band music into a zany and timely examination of the gap between truth and media. (Hannah Klapperich-Mueller)
I’ll Take Manhattan (Musical Mainstage Series)
Sunset Playhouse
May 1
Miscast (cabaret)
Waukesha Civic Theatre
May 4
“Young Playwrights Festival Showcase”
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
May 4-7
“Improv Show”
Milwaukee Youth Theatre
May 4-12
Art
Milwaukee Entertainment Group
Brumder Mansion
May 5-20
While some may have thought this would be an autobiographical play based on the Shepherd ’s own Art Kumbalek, Art is a dark comedy written by Yasmina Reza that explores the concept of friendship. The play also raises questions about what exactly art is and can be, as Serge, one of the main characters, spends a large sum of money on a completely white painting. This cultural critique is sure to entertainment whether you have an artistic inclination or not. (Rob Hullum)
By Jeeves
Windfall Theatre
Village Church Arts
May 5-20
Windfall’s production serves as the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical based on P.G. Wodehouse’s beloved but inept Bertie Wooster and his unflappable valet, Jeeves. Bertie’s plans to perform at a church concert are foiled by a missing banjo, and Jeeves comes to the rescue with an impromptu, extravagant retelling of a romantic debacle amidst London’s high society. (Hannah Klapperich-Mueller)
Shakespeare Raw
Boozy Bard Productions
May 8-10
Hansel and Goldie (family friendly)
Sunset Playhouse
May 10-13
Animal Farm
First Stage Young Company
May 12-21
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Racine Theatre Guild
May 12-28
Ella Meets Mel (Sidenotes Cabaret)
Sunset Playhouse
May 18-21
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Skylight Music Theatre
May 19-June 11