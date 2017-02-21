Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in April

CONTINUING

“Gods and Heroes: Classical Mythology in European Prints”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through April 2

“Kettle Moraine Juried Show”

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Through April 9

“Helen Levitt: In the Street”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through April 16

“Jim Nares: In the City”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through April 16

“David Plowden: STEEL: The Cycle of Industry”

Grohmann Museum

Through April 30

“Nirmal Raga and Leslie Vansen: Accumulation”

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Through May 6

“Featured Artist: John Kearney”

Wustum Museum of Art

Through May 12

“Ornate/Activate”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through May 14

“Della Wells: A Spiritual Journey”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through May 14

“Jeffrey Gibson: Look How Far We’ve Come!”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“Lakota Voices: Collection Highlights from the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“HMA DNA: Collection Highlights”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“Eastman Johnson in a Divided Nation”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through May 21

“Ferdinand Georg Waldmuller”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through May 21

“Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Through May 26

“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala by Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafael Gonzales Chavajay”

Latino Arts

Through June 2

“Carlos Hermosilla Alverez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns”

Charles Allis Art Museum

Through June 25

“How Posters Work”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through June 25

“Paper Play: Kindergarten to Contemporary Art”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through July 16

“Jessica Calderwood: Fictitious Flora”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 23

OPENING

“Art, Aesthetics and City Life into the Future East/West” (panels and lectures)

Haggerty Art Museum

April 5-7

Winona Duke: “Creating a Multicultural Democracy: Religion, Culture and Identity in America” (lecture)

Haggerty Museum of Art

April 6

RAM 8th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition

Racine Art Museum

April 6-23

“2017 Senior Exhibition”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

April 21-May 13

“Ornate/Activate Film and Performance Exhibition”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

April 30

