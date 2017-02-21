Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in April

CONTINUING
“Gods and Heroes: Classical Mythology in European Prints”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through April 2
“Kettle Moraine Juried Show”
Schauer Arts and Activities Center
Through April 9
“Helen Levitt: In the Street”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through April 16
“Jim Nares: In the City”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through April 16
“David Plowden: STEEL: The Cycle of Industry”
Grohmann Museum
Through April 30
“Nirmal Raga and Leslie Vansen: Accumulation”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Through May 6
“Featured Artist: John Kearney”
Wustum Museum of Art
Through May 12
“Ornate/Activate”
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
Through May 14
“Della Wells: A Spiritual Journey”
Museum of Wisconsin Art
Through May 14
“Jeffrey Gibson: Look How Far We’ve Come!”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“Lakota Voices: Collection Highlights from the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“HMA DNA: Collection Highlights”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“Eastman Johnson in a Divided Nation”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through May 21
“Ferdinand Georg Waldmuller”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through May 21
“Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz”
Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Through May 26
“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala by Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafael Gonzales Chavajay”
Latino Arts
Through June 2
“Carlos Hermosilla Alverez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns”
Charles Allis Art Museum
Through June 25
“How Posters Work”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through June 25
“Paper Play: Kindergarten to Contemporary Art”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through July 16
“Jessica Calderwood: Fictitious Flora”
Racine Art Museum
Through July 23
Back to Spring Arts Guide 2017
OPENING
“Art, Aesthetics and City Life into the Future East/West” (panels and lectures)
Haggerty Art Museum
April 5-7
Winona Duke: “Creating a Multicultural Democracy: Religion, Culture and Identity in America” (lecture)
Haggerty Museum of Art
April 6
RAM 8th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition
Racine Art Museum
April 6-23
“2017 Senior Exhibition”
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
April 21-May 13
“Ornate/Activate Film and Performance Exhibition”
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
April 30