Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in March

CONTINUING

“The Collaboratory”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through March 1

“Just The Facts”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD)

Through March 4

“Shakespeare’s in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through March 5

Kris Austin

Oconomowoc Arts Center

Through March 11

“Shane McAdams: The Accidental Landscape”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through March 12

“Charles Thwaites: An American Journey”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through March 12

“Gods and Heroes: Classical Mythology in European Prints”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through April 2

“Kettle Moraine Juried Show”

Schauer Arts and Activities Center

Through April 9

“Helen Levitt: In the Street”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through April 16

“Jim Nares: In the City”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through April 16

“David Plowden: STEEL: The Cycle of Industry”

Grohmann Museum

Through April 30

“Featured Artist: John Kearney”

Wustum Museum of Art

Through May 12

“Ornate/Activate”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through May 14

“Della Wells: A Spiritual Journey”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through May 14

“Jeffrey Gibson: Look How Far We’ve Come!”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“Lakota Voices: Collection Highlights from the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

The Red Cloud Indian School at South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has a long history dating back to 1888, when Chief Red Cloud founded the Jesuit school to educate Lakota children. Since 1969, the school has also hosted an annual art show, gradually amassing a world-class collection of Native American drawings, paintings and sculptures. This exhibit puts some of those pieces on display, juxtaposing traditional Lakota art forms like painted buffalo horns and ledger drawings with more contemporary takes on Sioux traditions. (Evan Rytlewski)

“We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“HMA DNA: Collection Highlights”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“Eastman Johnson in a Divided Nation”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through May 21

“Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Through May 26

“Paper Play: Kindergarten to Contemporary Art”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through July 16

“Jessica Calderwood: Fictitious Flora”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 23

Back to Spring Arts Guide 2017

OPENING

“Ferdinand Georg Waldmuller”

Milwaukee Art Museum

March 10-May 21

“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala by Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafael Gonzales Chavajay”

Latino Arts

March 10-June 2

Our knowledge of Mayan civilization has been severely diminished by missionaries who burned countless codexes, Spanish conquistadores who sought to vanquish the Maya and the humid climate of Central America, which spoiled the perishable materials used in Mayan art. This lamentable lack enhances the importance of contemporary Mayan art. “Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala” presents paintings by two contemporary Mayan artists from Guatemala: Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafaél González Chavajay. The canvasses juxtapose surrealism and magical realism with Guatemalan folklore and tradition. (Tyler Friedman)

“Nirmal Raga and Leslie Vansen: Accumulation”

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

March 12-May 6

“Carlos Hermosilla Alverez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns”

Charles Allis Art Museum

March 16-June 25

“Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic”

Museum of Wisconsin Art, West Bend

March 25-May 21

So many works will be exhibited in “Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic,” a retrospective covering four decades of the Milwaukee photographer’s work, that all three of MOWA’s exhibition spaces will be dedicated to the artist—a first in the institution’s history. More impressive than their mere quantity are the quality and scope of Bamberger’s photographs, which run the gamut from experimental black-and-white figurations to portraits of illustrious Milwaukee businessmen to monumental panoramic landscapes that measure more than 20 feet by 36 feet. Be sure to check out the exhibition catalogue with insightful essays by Deb Brehmer of the Portrait Society Gallery and some guy named…Tyler Friedman. (Tyler Friedman)

“How Posters Work”

Milwaukee Art Museum

March 31-June 25

This spring, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) will host a national traveling exhibit of posters from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s collection. The exhibit examines how designers have used the seemingly pedestrian two-dimensional medium to create a space that can convey stories, influence viewers and “produce powerful acts of visual communication.” The exhibit is complemented by the work of several prominent local designers. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Back to Spring 2017 Arts Guide