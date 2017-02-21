Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in May

CONTINUING
“Nirmal Raga and Leslie Vansen: Accumulation”
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
Through May 6
“Featured Artist: John Kearney”
Wustum Museum of Art
Through May 12
“Ornate/Activate”
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum
Through May 14
“Della Wells: A Spiritual Journey”
Museum of Wisconsin Art
Through May 14
“Jeffrey Gibson: Look How Far We’ve Come!”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“Lakota Voices: Collection Highlights from the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“HMA DNA: Collection Highlights”
Haggerty Museum of Art
Through May 21
“Eastman Johnson and a Divided Nation”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through May 21
“Ferdinand Georg Waldmuller”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through May 21
“Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz”
Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Through May 26
“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala by Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafael Gonzales Chavajay”
Latino Arts
Through June 2
“Carlos Hermosilla Alverez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns”
Charles Allis Art Museum
Through June 25
“How Posters Work”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through June 25
“Paper Play: Kindergarten to Contemporary Art”
Milwaukee Art Museum
Through July 16
“Jessica Calderwood: Fictitious Flora”
Racine Art Museum
Through July 23
OPENING
Michael Ware
Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts
May 14-July 8
“Art and Technology Night”
UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Art and Design Department
May 17
“Artists at Work: The Cedarburg Artists Guild”
Grohmann Museum
May 19 - August 20
In collaboration with the Cedarburg Artists Guild/Art on the Move, this exhibition features 41 new paintings, photos and prints by 13 local artists, all with a working or industrial theme; or as guild director Susan Steinhafel puts it, "our versions of Human Industry." (John Schneider)
The Box Project: Uncommon Threads
Racine Art Museum
May 21-August 27
“Eclectic Meanderings”
Cedarburg Artist Guild at Oconomowoc Arts Center
May 25-June 17
Paul Hammersmith
Museum of Wisconsin Art at St. John’s On the Lake
May 25-Aug. 16