Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in May

CONTINUING

“Nirmal Raga and Leslie Vansen: Accumulation”

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

Through May 6

“Featured Artist: John Kearney”

Wustum Museum of Art

Through May 12

“Ornate/Activate”

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Through May 14

“Della Wells: A Spiritual Journey”

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Through May 14

“Jeffrey Gibson: Look How Far We’ve Come!”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“Lakota Voices: Collection Highlights from the Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“HMA DNA: Collection Highlights”

Haggerty Museum of Art

Through May 21

“Eastman Johnson and a Divided Nation”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through May 21

“Ferdinand Georg Waldmuller”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through May 21

“Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Through May 26

“Visiones e Historia: Mayan Paintings from Guatemala by Paula Nicho Cumez and Pedro Rafael Gonzales Chavajay”

Latino Arts

Through June 2

“Carlos Hermosilla Alverez and Colin Matthes: Echoing Concerns”

Charles Allis Art Museum

Through June 25

“How Posters Work”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through June 25

“Paper Play: Kindergarten to Contemporary Art”

Milwaukee Art Museum

Through July 16

“Jessica Calderwood: Fictitious Flora”

Racine Art Museum

Through July 23

OPENING

Michael Ware

Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts

May 14-July 8

“Art and Technology Night”

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Art and Design Department

May 17

“Artists at Work: The Cedarburg Artists Guild”

Grohmann Museum

May 19 - August 20

In collaboration with the Cedarburg Artists Guild/Art on the Move, this exhibition features 41 new paintings, photos and prints by 13 local artists, all with a working or industrial theme; or as guild director Susan Steinhafel puts it, "our versions of Human Industry." (John Schneider)

The Box Project: Uncommon Threads

Racine Art Museum

May 21-August 27

“Eclectic Meanderings”

Cedarburg Artist Guild at Oconomowoc Arts Center

May 25-June 17

Paul Hammersmith

Museum of Wisconsin Art at St. John’s On the Lake

May 25-Aug. 16

