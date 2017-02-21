Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory

Acacia Theatre Company

414-744-5995

AcaciaTheatre.com

Alchemist Theatre

414-426-4169

TheAlchemistTheatre.com

All In Productions

AllIn-MKE.com

Bay Players

414-299-9040

TheBayPlayers.com

Bel Canto Chorus

414-481-8801

BelCanto.org

Black Arts MKE

414-270-4494

MarcusCenter.org/Residents/Black-Arts-MKE

Boulevard Theatre

414-744-5757

BoulevardTheatre.com

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

414-290-5378

BronzevilleArtsEnsemble.org

Bunny Gumbo Theatre Company

414-630-1748

BunnyGumbo.com

Cabaret Milwaukee

414-902-3895

Cadance Collective

CadanceCollective.com

Cardinal Stritch University

414-410-4000

Stritch.edu

Carroll Players

262-524-7302

CarrollPlayers.weebly.com

Carthage College

262-551-8500

Carthage.edu

Catey Ott Dance Collective

917-324-9320

CateyOtt.com

Cedarburg Cultural Center

262-375-3676

CedarburgCulturalCenter.org

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

262-376-6161

CedarburgPAC.com

Chant Clair Chamber Choir

ChantClair.org

Charles Allis Art Museum

414-278-8295

CharlesAllis.org

ComedySportz Milwaukee

414-272-8888

CSZmke.com

Company of Strangers

434-221-7498

TheCompanyOfStrangersTheater.com

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee

414-324-0037

CooperforMKE.com

DanceCircus

414-277-8151

DanceCircus.org

Danceworks Performance Company

414-277-8480

DanceworksMKE.org

Dance Revolution Milwaukee

414-939-3761

DanceRevolutionMKE.com

Dead Man’s Carnival

414-364-4796

Early Music Now

414-225-3113

EarlyMusicNow.org

Ensemble Musical Offering

414-475-5061

Falls Patio Players

262-255-8372

FallsPatioPlayers.com

Festival City Symphony

414-365-8861

FestivalCitySymphony.org

Fine Arts Quartet

414-229-4308

UWM.edu/psoa/fineartsquartet

First Stage

414-267-2929

FirstStage.org

Florentine Opera Company

414-291-5700

FlorentineOpera.org

Frankly Music

414-940-8770

franklymusic.org

Greendale Community Theatre

414-817-7600

GreendaleTheatre.org

Haggerty Museum of Art

414-288-1669

Marquette.edu/haggerty/

Hyperlocal

HyperlocalMKE.com

In Tandem Theatre

414-271-1371

InTandemTheatre.org

Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

414-345-8800

ICHC.net

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

414-390-5730

JewishMuseumMilwaukee.org

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

920-458-6144

JMKAC.org

KACM Theatrical Productions

414-221-9332

KACMtheatrical.weebly.com

Kettle Moraine Symphony

262-334-3469

KMSymphony.org

Ko-Thi Dance Company

414-273-0676

ko-thi.org

Latino Arts

414-384-3100

LatinoArtsInc.org

Lights! Camera! Soul!

414-499-6366

Luminous Theatre

LuminousTheatre.com

Lynden Sculpture Garden

414-446-8794

LyndenSculptureGarden.org

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

414-273-7121

MarcusCenter.org

Marquette Theatre

414-288-7504

Diederich.Marquette.edu

Master Singers of Milwaukee

888-744-2226

MasterSingersOfMilwaukee.org

Memories Dinner Theater

262-284-6850

MemoriesBallroom.com

Milwaukee Art Museum

414-224-3200

MAM.org

Milwaukee Ballet

414-902-2103

MilwaukeeBallet.org

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

414-291-7800

MilwaukeeChamberTheatre.com

Milwaukee Children’s Choir

414-221-7040

MilwaukeeChildrensChoir.org

Milwaukee Comedy

MilwaukeeComedy.com

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

414-388-9104

MilwaukeeEntertainmentGroup.com

Milwaukee Festival Brass

414-423-9760

MFBrass.org

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD)

414-847-3200

MIAD.edu

Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices

414-778-1940

MilwaukeeMetroVoices.org

Milwaukee Musaik

414-881-9900

MilwaukeeMusaik.org

Milwaukee Opera Theatre

917-684-0512

MilwaukeeOperaTheatre.org

Milwaukee Public Theatre

414-347-1685

MilwaukeePublicTheatre.org

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

414-224-9490

MilwaukeeRep.com

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

414-291-6010

MSO.org

Milwaukee Theatre

800-745-3000

MilwaukeeTheatre.com

Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

414-267-2950

MYSO.org

Milwaukee Youth Theatre

414-390-3900

MilwaukeeYouthTheatre.org

Museum of Wisconsin Art

262-334-9638

WisconsinArt.org

Next Act Theatre

414-278-0765

NextAct.org

Oconomowoc Arts Center

262-560-3179

oasd.k12.wi.us

Off The Wall Theatre

414-484-8874

OffTheWallTheatre.com

Optimist Theatre

262-498-5777

OptimistTheatre.org

Outskirts Theatre Company

414-367-6484

OutskirtsTheatre.org

Over Our Head Players

262-632-6802

OverOurHeadPlayers.org

Philomusica Quartet

262-227-6693

PhilomusicaQuartet.com

Plein Air Shorewood

414-534-6287

PleinAirShorewood.com

Present Music

414-271-0711

PresentMusic.org

Prometheus Trio

414-276-5760

WCMusic.org

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre

414-702-0392

TheQuasimondo.com

Racine Art Museum

262-638-8300

RAMart.org

Racine Symphony Orchestra

262-636-9285

RacineSymphony.org

Racine Theatre Guild/

Racine Children’s Theatre

262-633-4218

RacineTheatre.org

Real Time

414-277-8480 ext. 6025

AndreaBurkholder.com/upcoming

RedLine Milwaukee

414-491-9088

RedLineArtMKE.org

Renaissance Theaterworks

414-291-7800

r-t-w.com

Schauer Arts & Activities Center

262-670-0560

SchauerCenter.org

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

262-781-9520

Wilson-Center.com

Skylight Music Theatre

414-291-7800

SkylightMusicTheatre.org

Soulstice Theatre

414-481-2800

SoulsticeTheatre.org

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

414-766-5049

SouthMilwaukeePAC.org

Southwestern Suburban Symphony

414-427-9428

SWSSymphony.org

Splinter Group Theater

414-935-2207

Splinter-Group.org

SueMo: A Dance Experience

SueMoDance.com

Summit Players

414-803-3984

SummitPlayersTheatre.com

Sunset Playhouse

262-782-4430

SunsetPlayhouse.com

Theater RED

TheaterRED.com

Theatre Gigante 

414-961-6119

TheatreGigante.org

Theatrical Tendencies

414-541-6240

TheatricalTendencies.com

Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

877-326-2328

TrinityIrishDance.com

UW-Parkside Theatre Department

262-595-2564

UWP.edu

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Art & Design Department

414-229-4200

UWM.edu

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Dance Department

414-229-2571

UWM.edu

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Music Department

414-229-5162

UWM.edu

UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts Theatre Department

414-229-3913

UWM.edu

UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery

414-229-6310

UnionArtGallery.uwm.edu

UW-Washington County

262-335-5200

Washington.UWC.edu

UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium

262-472-2222

UWW.edu

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa

414-207-4879

VillagePlayhouse.org

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

414-271-3656

VillaTerraceMuseum.org

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

414-672-2787

WPCA-milwaukee.org

Waukesha Choral Union

414-372-4255

ChoralUnion.org

Waukesha Civic Theatre

262-547-0708

WaukeshaCivicTheatre.org

WestPAC

262-789-6200

NBExcellence.org

Wild Space Dance Company

414-271-0307

WildSpaceDance.org

Windfall Theatre

414-332-3963

WindfallTheatre.com

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

414-276-5760

WCMusic.org

Wisconsin Philharmonic

262-547-1858

WisPhil.org

Woodland Pattern Book Center

414-263-5001

WoodlandPattern.org

Wustum Museum of Fine Arts

262-636-9177

RAMart.org

