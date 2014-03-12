Storytelling at its Best

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bolin uses his love of language to craft snarky, upbeat comedy routines that are equally moving and honest. Bolin will take Waukesha Civic Theatre by storm with Peace, Love, and a 30-Year Mortgage , his current one-man show chronicling his own life journey from his hippie youth in Indiana to his adult life in an unaltruistic America. Doug Jarecki, WCT’s education and outreach administrator, describes Bolin as “a masterful storyteller who will keep audiences laughing with colorful, personal stories that everyone can relate to” and “one of the funniest performers in Wisconsin.”

Peace, Love, and a 30-Year Mortgage will be performed one night only, Thursday, March 20, at Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre Building, 264 W. Main St. For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org. For more information about Bolin, visit dylanbolin.com.

Theater Happenings

n Ain’t Misbehavin’ is, in the words of Artistic Director Mark Clements, “a high-spirited, foot-stomping piece of musical theater” that celebrates the influential songbook of jazz musician Thomas “Fats” Waller. This Richard Maltby Jr. revue will feature a group of five quadruple-threat performers at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret (108 E. Wells St.), March 14-May 18. For ticket information, visit milwaukeerep.com or call 414-224-9490.

n John Kander, Fred Ebb and Rupert Holmes’ comedy, Curtains , is a musical within a musical that takes place in 1959. On opening night of Robbin’ Hood of the Old West , the troupe’s talentless lead actress is suspiciously murdered during curtain call. On top of that, critics give the show terrible reviews. Commotion ensues as the cast attempts to revamp the show while being investigated by a detective with theatrical ambitions of his own. Curtains will run March 14-30, at Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St. For ticket information, visit waukeshacivictheatre.org or call 262-547-0708.