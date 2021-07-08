Summer Festival Guide July-September 2021

× Expand Courtesy of JMKE Photography

The pandemic was still in the air when we went to press with the first version of this year’s Summer Festival Guide. Many annual events in the early season were cancelled and others were marked postponed, meaning a probable later start date than normal. We revisited the guide in light of the continually changing situation. The good news is that the summer of 2021 is shaping up to be closer to normal than last year.

Thursday Bike Night Concert Series

Thursdays through September 16

Harley-Davidson Museum

harley-davidson.com

All bikes are welcome on the campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum for free live music, food and drinks.

Milwaukee Makers Market

May-September

milwaukeemakersmarket.com

Event hours are 10 a.m-4 p.m. on May 16 at The Ivy House and June 20, July 11, August 22 and September 26 at Discovery World.

Out of the Box featuring Cracking Art

Through August 1

Lakeshore State Park

Family friendly performance and workshops on the Lake Michigan shore.

Old Falls Village Days

May 29-Sept. 18

Old Falls Village Museum, Pilgrim Road and Hwy. Q, Menomonee Falls

262-250-3901, oldfallsvillage.com

The historical museum’s grounds feature antique farming equipment and steam engines, hands-on pioneer activities and gas machinery demonstrations, old-fashioned children’s games, country market food vendors and live music. A beer garden is open Saturdays plus Old Falls Village Car Show (Sept. 18).

Green Lake Festival of Music

June 11-August 5

Live music at various locations. Visit greenlakefestival.org.

Cathedral Square Market

Saturdays starting June 12 – October 9

Budweiser Wednesday Night Live

June 16 through September 22.

State Fair Park

Wednesday Night Live is a free weekly summer concert series held at the Budweiser Pavilion on the Wisconsin State Fair grounds.

JULY

Summer Sounds on Fridays in Cedarburg

July 2 – September 10

6:30 – 10 p.m.

summersounds.net

Washington Park Wednesdays

July 7 – August 25

5 – 9 p.m.

washingtonparkneighbors.com

Brady Street Art Walk

July 10

12 – 4 p.m.

bradystreet.org

Bristol Renaissance Faire

July 10-September 6

Saturdays, Sundays & Labor Day

10am – 7pm

renfair.com/bristol

Musical Mondays in Lake Park

Lake Park Summer Stage

lakeparkfriends.org

Skyline Music Series

TBD

Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park

coa-yfc.org/skyline

Beyond Van Gogh Milwaukee

July 9-September 19

Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

vangoghmilwaukee.com

In an immersive presentation crafted for our times by audiovisual designers, Beyond Van Gogh uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of a great artist.

Bastille Days

Canceled

Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.

414-271-1416 | easttown.com

Gathering on the Green

July 9-10

Rotary Park, Mequon, 4100 W. Highland Road

262-242-6187 | gatheringonthegreen.org

This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities plus country star Trace Adkins and classic rock’s Cheap Trick.

Sister Water Beer Garden

July 10

St. Joseph Center, 29th St. atOrchard St., Milwaukee

sssf.org

The School Sisters of St. Francis support earth-friendly ministries with this drive-thru beer garden offering craft beer, root beer, and more. Live music on site 10 a.m.-1 p.m. as you pick up your pre-ordered beverages.

Whitefish Bay Art Fest

July 10-11

Downtown Whitefish Bay along Silver Spring Drive

amdurproductions.com

Granville Blues Fest

July 15, 16, 17 and 18

8633 W. Brown Deer Road

granvillebusiness.org

Granville’s annual event is evolving into a local mecca for the original American artform that is the blues with a lineup that includes including Toronzo Canon, The Cash Box Kings, Nu Blu Band, John Primer, Cheryl Youngblood and more.

Rainbow Summer

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Thursdays, July 15-September 16

After a 17-year hiatus, Rainbow Summer returns to the Peck Pavilion with a series of outdoor movie screenings, concerts and other performances.

Riverwest Secret Garden Tour

July 18

riverwestsecretgardentour.com

Masks will be required at this year’s garden tour and participants will begin the neighborhood walk from different points to maintain distance.

South Milwaukee Heritage Days

July 18-25

smheritagedays.org

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Postponed

Harley Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.

877-436-8738 | harley-davidson.com

Festa Italiana

Canceled

Henry Maier Festival Park,

200 N. Harbor Drive

414-223-2808 | festaitaliana.com

Port Fish Day

Canceled

Port Washington Lakefront

portfishday.com

Midsummer Festival of the Arts

July 17-18

John Michael Kohler Arts Center

jmkac.org

This family friendly event, set amidst the gardens of the arts center, is the largest multi-arts festival in east-central Wisconsin. Visit the artists’ booths and enjoy live music, good food, art-making workshops and free admission to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

Armenian Fest

July 18

St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave.

414-282-1670 | armenianfest.com

What began in the 1930s as a summer picnic for Milwaukee’s Armenian community has grown into a popular attraction for Milwaukee festival goers seeking alternatives to hamburgers and bratwurst. Food includes kabobs, bureks, and unique Armenian dishes and flavors.

Waukesha County Fair

July 21-25

County Fairgrounds,

1000 Northview Road, Waukesha

262-544-5922 | waukeshacountyfair.com

EAA AirVenture

July 26-August 1

Wittman Regional Airport,

525 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh

920-426-4800 | airventure.org

Travel to Oshkosh for an international gathering of some 800,000+ aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show with top-flight pilots dazzling onlookers with aerial acrobatics.

Washington County Fair

July 20-25

Washington County Fair Park,3000 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend

262-677-5060 | wcfairpark.com

Prairie Dog Blues Fest

July 30-31

St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien

608-326-0085 | prairiedogblues.com

Lineup to be determined.

German Fest

Canceled

Henry Maier Festival Park,

200 N. Harbor Drive

414-464-9444 | germanfest.com

Milwaukee Brewfest

July 31

McKinley Park,

1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

414-321-5000 | milwaukeebrewfest.com

Brady Street Festival

Canceled

Brady Street

414-272-3978 | bradystreet.org

Midwest Fire Fest

TBD

Westside Park, Cambridge

midwestfirefest.com

Milwaukee Air and Water Show

Postponed

Milwaukee Lakefront from Bradford Beach to Veteran’s Park

mkeairwatershow.com

Ozaukee County Fair

July 28-August 1

W67 N866 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

ozaukeecountyfair.com

160 years old and billed as one of the last free fairs in the Midwest, it has all you’d hope for in a county fair, including a full midway, fair food, multiple stages of live entertainment, magic and kids’ shows, animal judging, truck and tractor pulls, lumberjack show, demolition derby and fireworks.

AUGUST

Racine Starving Artist Fair

August 1

Lakefront Park on campus of Gateway Technical College

racineartguild.com/safracine

Wisconsin State Fair

August 5-15

Wisconsin State Fair Park,640 S. 84th St., West Allis

800-884-FAIR | wistatefair.com

Our great Wisconsin State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention the cream puffs? Ants On-A-Stick? Almost anything on a stick!?

Black Arts Fest MKE

Postponed

Henry Maier Festival Park,

200 N. Harbor Drive

blackartsfestmke.com

Peninsula Music Festival

August 3-21

Door Community Auditorium,

3926 WI-42, Fish Creek

920-854-4060 | musicfestival.com

The 69th Peninsula Music Festival features nine symphonic concerts of major classical pieces.

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest

August 13-14

Naga-Waukee Park,651 Highway 83, Delafield

800-366-1961 | waukeshabluesfest.com

Sister Water Beer Garden

August 14

St. Joseph Center, 29th St. at Orchard St., Milwaukee

sssf.org

The School Sisters of St. Francis support earth-friendly ministries with this drive-thru beer garden offering craft beer, root beer, and more. Live music on site 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Center Street Daze Festival

TBD

East Center Street between Holton Street and Humboldt Boulevard

414-502-9545

centerstreetdazefestival.com

Hank Aaron State Trail 5K Run/Walk

August 12-15

414-840-1710 | hankaaronstatetrail.org

The 5K Run/Walk is a hybrid event this year with both in-person and virtualraces available.

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

TBD

Lakeshore State Park, 500 N. Harbor Drive

262-853-8018

milwaukeedragonboatfest.org

Luxembourg Fest

August 13-16

548 Park St., Belgium

Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair

August 14-15

Plaza alongside Fiserv Forum

262-894-0038

morninggloryfinecraftfair.com

Enjoy a premier contemporary fine craft fair in its new location outside the Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee. The 40+ year-old fair features 130+ juried fine craft artists exhibiting art to wear and art for the home in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, wood, metal and mixed media.

Mineral Point Historical Society Blues Fest

August 20-21

Orchard Lawn, 234 Madison Street, Mineral Point

mineralpointhistory.org

Mineral Point Historical Society presents the second annual Mineral Point Blues Festival. Supporting unique Mineral Point history and Mineral Point Music Boosters through a fun event filled with local and regional musicians. Beer, wine, hard cider and food trucks will be onsite. No carry-ins. Bring a chair and enjoy the fun.

Metro Jam

August 20-21

Washington Park, S. 12th and Washington Streets, Manitowoc

414-852-5718 | metrojam.org

Irish Fest

Aug. 20-22

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-476-3378 | irishfest.com

Irish Fest may limit the number of tickets sold at the gates and online to accommodate the potential capacity limit. Organizers advise people to get their tickets in advance for a guaranteed entry to North America’s largest Irish festival.

MOWA Art and Chalk Fest

August 21-22

205 Veterans Ave., West Bend

artchalkfest.com

Granville BID 2021 Car, Truck & Bike Spectacular

August 22

8301 N. 76th St

Join us in our seventh year celebrating antique cars, hotrods, classic sports cars, Corvettes, food vendors and a Battle of the Bands. Look for more info and print ad in Shepherd Express July issue.

IndiaFest Milwaukee

TBD

Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

414-243-9397 | indiafestmilwaukee.org

Mexican Fiesta

August 27-29

Henry Maier Festival Park,

200 N. Harbor Drive

414-383-7066 | mexicanfiesta.org

Mexican Fiesta is much more than three days of tacos, tamales, tostadas, Mariachi music and dancing. It’s an education in Mexico’s rich culture and history. It encourages people of all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico’s art, music, dances and crafts.

Beer Barons’ World of Beer Festival

August 28

Bavarian Bierhaus, 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale

wobfest.com

Walk for Wishes

August 28

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

262-781-4445 | site.wish.org

Gather your friends, family and coworkers to walk for wishes. Proceeds from the 5K or one-mile run/walk will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin and grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.

Wine and Vine, Etc.

Canceled

Clare Hall, 3470 S. Illinois Ave.

414-744-1160 | winenvineosf.com

Milwaukee Fringe Festival

August 28

Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and grounds

414-436-5302 | mkefringe.com

Alongside the in-person festival, there will be opportunities for artists to participate virtually by supplying video performances.

SEPTEMBER

Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show

Canceled

Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.

877-436-8738 | harley-davidson.com

Laborfest Milwaukee

Canceled

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

milwaukeelabor.org

Summerfest

September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18

Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive

414-273-2680 | summerfest.com

The world’s largest music festival is a bit scaled back this year but will offer an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Did we mention the beer? There’s beer, too!

Third Ward Art Festival

September 4-5

Broadway between St. Paul and Menomonee streets, Downtown Milwaukee

847-926-4300 | historicthirdward.org

This free family friendly art festival fills the streets with live music, food and art in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs. More than 140 juried artists, 36 from Wisconsin, will show work this year. There will be games and activities for kids.

Labor Day Weekend Oak Creek LionsFest

September 3 – 6

American Legion Post 434, 9327 S. Shepard Ave.

Bring the family for carnival games, helicopter rides, raffles, music, food, the craft beer garden, wine, soda and more! Get a deal on a wristband for the whole weekend or come one day at a time.

Tosafest

TBD

Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa

tosafest.org

Tosafest is a community festival with live music, art, food and children’s activities including pony rides, a petting zoo and face painting. All proceeds go to area charities.

Silver City

International Festival

Postponed

West National Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets

This family friendly festival celebrates the cultural diversity of the Silver City neighborhood, one of Milwaukee’s most ethnically diverse. Stroll the street and enjoy the cuisine, music and art of countries spanning the globe, along with activities for kids.

Tomato Romp

Postponed

East North Avenue

theeastside.org

Oktoberfest Celebration

September 12

St. Joseph Center, 29th St. at Orchard St., Milwaukee

sssf.org

The School Sisters of St. Francis invite you to our beautiful southside campus for an Oktoberfest featuring craft beer, wine, food, live music and games. Proceeds support our sisters’ local and global ministries.

Briggs and Al’s Run and Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

September 16 (tentative)

12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to Henry Maier Festival Park

414-266-1520

Maker Faire Milwaukee

September 24-26

Location TBD

milwaukee.makerfaire.com

Part science fair, part county fair, Maker Faire entertains, informs and connects attendees in a family-friendly environment that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, sustainability and more.

Great Lakes Brew Fest

Postponed

Racine Zoological Gardens,200 Gold St., Racine

262-636-9312 | greatlakesbrewfest.com

Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps.

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

September 18-19

Downtown Cedarburg

262-377-3891

cedarburgfestival.org/wine-and-harvest

This festival fills the historic town. Sample food and wine, much of it locally made, as you enjoy many family activities and live musical performances. Live music on the Gruber Law Office Main Stage on Saturday until 8:30 p.m.

Scenic Shore 150 Ride

September 18-19

Lake Michigan Shoreline from Mequon to Sturgeon Bay

888-557-7177 | events.lls.org

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society sponsor a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event open to riders of all ages and abilities along the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline. The goal is a cure for blood cancer; please visit the website to register.

Doors Open Milwaukee

TBD, usually fourth weekend in September

414-277–7795 | doorsopenmilwaukee.org

More than 150 buildings open their doors in this annual citywide celebration of history, architecture and neighborhoods organized by Historic Milwaukee. Expect performing arts events and children’s activities. The list of sites and programs will be posted on the event’s website in July.

Kegel’s Inn Oktoberfest

September 24-26

National Avenue between 58th and 60th streets

Get a jump on Oktoberfest at this eighth annual event.