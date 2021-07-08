Summer Festival Guide July-September 2021

Courtesy of JMKE Photography
The pandemic was still in the air when we went to press with the first version of this year’s Summer Festival Guide. Many annual events in the early season were cancelled and others were marked postponed, meaning a probable later start date than normal. We revisited the guide in light of the continually changing situation. The good news is that the summer of 2021 is shaping up to be closer to normal than last year.
Thursday Bike Night Concert Series
Thursdays through September 16
Harley-Davidson Museum
All bikes are welcome on the campus of the Harley-Davidson Museum for free live music, food and drinks.
Milwaukee Makers Market
May-September
Event hours are 10 a.m-4 p.m. on May 16 at The Ivy House and June 20, July 11, August 22 and September 26 at Discovery World.
Out of the Box featuring Cracking Art
Through August 1
Lakeshore State Park
Family friendly performance and workshops on the Lake Michigan shore.
Old Falls Village Days
May 29-Sept. 18
Old Falls Village Museum, Pilgrim Road and Hwy. Q, Menomonee Falls
262-250-3901, oldfallsvillage.com
The historical museum’s grounds feature antique farming equipment and steam engines, hands-on pioneer activities and gas machinery demonstrations, old-fashioned children’s games, country market food vendors and live music. A beer garden is open Saturdays plus Old Falls Village Car Show (Sept. 18).
Green Lake Festival of Music
June 11-August 5
Live music at various locations. Visit greenlakefestival.org.
Cathedral Square Market
Saturdays starting June 12 – October 9
Budweiser Wednesday Night Live
June 16 through September 22.
State Fair Park
Wednesday Night Live is a free weekly summer concert series held at the Budweiser Pavilion on the Wisconsin State Fair grounds.
JULY
Summer Sounds on Fridays in Cedarburg
July 2 – September 10
6:30 – 10 p.m.
Washington Park Wednesdays
July 7 – August 25
5 – 9 p.m.
Brady Street Art Walk
July 10
12 – 4 p.m.
Bristol Renaissance Faire
July 10-September 6
Saturdays, Sundays & Labor Day
10am – 7pm
Musical Mondays in Lake Park
Lake Park Summer Stage
Skyline Music Series
TBD
Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park
Beyond Van Gogh Milwaukee
July 9-September 19
Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
In an immersive presentation crafted for our times by audiovisual designers, Beyond Van Gogh uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of a great artist.
Bastille Days
Canceled
Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St.
414-271-1416 | easttown.com
Gathering on the Green
July 9-10
Rotary Park, Mequon, 4100 W. Highland Road
262-242-6187 | gatheringonthegreen.org
This festival aims not only to entertain families but also to educate children with music, ballet, opera and art activities plus country star Trace Adkins and classic rock’s Cheap Trick.
Sister Water Beer Garden
July 10
St. Joseph Center, 29th St. atOrchard St., Milwaukee
The School Sisters of St. Francis support earth-friendly ministries with this drive-thru beer garden offering craft beer, root beer, and more. Live music on site 10 a.m.-1 p.m. as you pick up your pre-ordered beverages.
Whitefish Bay Art Fest
July 10-11
Downtown Whitefish Bay along Silver Spring Drive
Granville Blues Fest
July 15, 16, 17 and 18
8633 W. Brown Deer Road
Granville’s annual event is evolving into a local mecca for the original American artform that is the blues with a lineup that includes including Toronzo Canon, The Cash Box Kings, Nu Blu Band, John Primer, Cheryl Youngblood and more.
Rainbow Summer
Marcus Performing Arts Center
Thursdays, July 15-September 16
After a 17-year hiatus, Rainbow Summer returns to the Peck Pavilion with a series of outdoor movie screenings, concerts and other performances.
Riverwest Secret Garden Tour
July 18
Masks will be required at this year’s garden tour and participants will begin the neighborhood walk from different points to maintain distance.
South Milwaukee Heritage Days
July 18-25
Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally
Postponed
Harley Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.
877-436-8738 | harley-davidson.com
Festa Italiana
Canceled
Henry Maier Festival Park,
200 N. Harbor Drive
414-223-2808 | festaitaliana.com
Port Fish Day
Canceled
Port Washington Lakefront
Midsummer Festival of the Arts
July 17-18
John Michael Kohler Arts Center
This family friendly event, set amidst the gardens of the arts center, is the largest multi-arts festival in east-central Wisconsin. Visit the artists’ booths and enjoy live music, good food, art-making workshops and free admission to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center.
Armenian Fest
July 18
St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave.
414-282-1670 | armenianfest.com
What began in the 1930s as a summer picnic for Milwaukee’s Armenian community has grown into a popular attraction for Milwaukee festival goers seeking alternatives to hamburgers and bratwurst. Food includes kabobs, bureks, and unique Armenian dishes and flavors.
Waukesha County Fair
July 21-25
County Fairgrounds,
1000 Northview Road, Waukesha
262-544-5922 | waukeshacountyfair.com
EAA AirVenture
July 26-August 1
Wittman Regional Airport,
525 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh
920-426-4800 | airventure.org
Travel to Oshkosh for an international gathering of some 800,000+ aviation enthusiasts. Attend a workshop or catch a lecture from a notable flight pro, then take in the daily afternoon air show with top-flight pilots dazzling onlookers with aerial acrobatics.
Washington County Fair
July 20-25
Washington County Fair Park,3000 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend
262-677-5060 | wcfairpark.com
Prairie Dog Blues Fest
July 30-31
St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien
608-326-0085 | prairiedogblues.com
Lineup to be determined.
German Fest
Canceled
Henry Maier Festival Park,
200 N. Harbor Drive
414-464-9444 | germanfest.com
Milwaukee Brewfest
July 31
McKinley Park,
1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
414-321-5000 | milwaukeebrewfest.com
Brady Street Festival
Canceled
Brady Street
414-272-3978 | bradystreet.org
Midwest Fire Fest
TBD
Westside Park, Cambridge
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
Postponed
Milwaukee Lakefront from Bradford Beach to Veteran’s Park
Ozaukee County Fair
July 28-August 1
W67 N866 Washington Ave., Cedarburg
160 years old and billed as one of the last free fairs in the Midwest, it has all you’d hope for in a county fair, including a full midway, fair food, multiple stages of live entertainment, magic and kids’ shows, animal judging, truck and tractor pulls, lumberjack show, demolition derby and fireworks.
AUGUST
Racine Starving Artist Fair
August 1
Lakefront Park on campus of Gateway Technical College
Wisconsin State Fair
August 5-15
Wisconsin State Fair Park,640 S. 84th St., West Allis
800-884-FAIR | wistatefair.com
Our great Wisconsin State Fair boasts 30 entertainment stages featuring local and national acts, a host of exhibits and enough food and shopping to keep you busy for days. Did we mention the cream puffs? Ants On-A-Stick? Almost anything on a stick!?
Black Arts Fest MKE
Postponed
Henry Maier Festival Park,
200 N. Harbor Drive
Peninsula Music Festival
August 3-21
Door Community Auditorium,
3926 WI-42, Fish Creek
920-854-4060 | musicfestival.com
The 69th Peninsula Music Festival features nine symphonic concerts of major classical pieces.
Waukesha Rotary BluesFest
August 13-14
Naga-Waukee Park,651 Highway 83, Delafield
800-366-1961 | waukeshabluesfest.com
Sister Water Beer Garden
August 14
St. Joseph Center, 29th St. at Orchard St., Milwaukee
The School Sisters of St. Francis support earth-friendly ministries with this drive-thru beer garden offering craft beer, root beer, and more. Live music on site 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Center Street Daze Festival
TBD
East Center Street between Holton Street and Humboldt Boulevard
414-502-9545
Hank Aaron State Trail 5K Run/Walk
August 12-15
414-840-1710 | hankaaronstatetrail.org
The 5K Run/Walk is a hybrid event this year with both in-person and virtualraces available.
Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival
TBD
Lakeshore State Park, 500 N. Harbor Drive
262-853-8018
Luxembourg Fest
August 13-16
548 Park St., Belgium
Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair
August 14-15
Plaza alongside Fiserv Forum
262-894-0038
Enjoy a premier contemporary fine craft fair in its new location outside the Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee. The 40+ year-old fair features 130+ juried fine craft artists exhibiting art to wear and art for the home in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, wood, metal and mixed media.
Mineral Point Historical Society Blues Fest
August 20-21
Orchard Lawn, 234 Madison Street, Mineral Point
Mineral Point Historical Society presents the second annual Mineral Point Blues Festival. Supporting unique Mineral Point history and Mineral Point Music Boosters through a fun event filled with local and regional musicians. Beer, wine, hard cider and food trucks will be onsite. No carry-ins. Bring a chair and enjoy the fun.
Metro Jam
August 20-21
Washington Park, S. 12th and Washington Streets, Manitowoc
414-852-5718 | metrojam.org
Irish Fest
Aug. 20-22
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-476-3378 | irishfest.com
Irish Fest may limit the number of tickets sold at the gates and online to accommodate the potential capacity limit. Organizers advise people to get their tickets in advance for a guaranteed entry to North America’s largest Irish festival.
MOWA Art and Chalk Fest
August 21-22
205 Veterans Ave., West Bend
Granville BID 2021 Car, Truck & Bike Spectacular
August 22
8301 N. 76th St
Join us in our seventh year celebrating antique cars, hotrods, classic sports cars, Corvettes, food vendors and a Battle of the Bands. Look for more info and print ad in Shepherd Express July issue.
IndiaFest Milwaukee
TBD
Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.
414-243-9397 | indiafestmilwaukee.org
Mexican Fiesta
August 27-29
Henry Maier Festival Park,
200 N. Harbor Drive
414-383-7066 | mexicanfiesta.org
Mexican Fiesta is much more than three days of tacos, tamales, tostadas, Mariachi music and dancing. It’s an education in Mexico’s rich culture and history. It encourages people of all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico’s art, music, dances and crafts.
Beer Barons’ World of Beer Festival
August 28
Bavarian Bierhaus, 700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale
Walk for Wishes
August 28
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
262-781-4445 | site.wish.org
Gather your friends, family and coworkers to walk for wishes. Proceeds from the 5K or one-mile run/walk will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin and grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses.
Wine and Vine, Etc.
Canceled
Clare Hall, 3470 S. Illinois Ave.
414-744-1160 | winenvineosf.com
Milwaukee Fringe Festival
August 28
Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and grounds
414-436-5302 | mkefringe.com
Alongside the in-person festival, there will be opportunities for artists to participate virtually by supplying video performances.
SEPTEMBER
Harley-Davidson Museum Custom Bike Show
Canceled
Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.
877-436-8738 | harley-davidson.com
Laborfest Milwaukee
Canceled
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
Summerfest
September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18
Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive
414-273-2680 | summerfest.com
The world’s largest music festival is a bit scaled back this year but will offer an impressive list of headliners. In addition to national and local music, enjoy a nearly overwhelming variety of eats from Milwaukee’s best food vendors. Did we mention the beer? There’s beer, too!
Third Ward Art Festival
September 4-5
Broadway between St. Paul and Menomonee streets, Downtown Milwaukee
847-926-4300 | historicthirdward.org
This free family friendly art festival fills the streets with live music, food and art in a neighborhood already bursting with galleries, theaters, restaurants and pubs. More than 140 juried artists, 36 from Wisconsin, will show work this year. There will be games and activities for kids.
Labor Day Weekend Oak Creek LionsFest
September 3 – 6
American Legion Post 434, 9327 S. Shepard Ave.
Bring the family for carnival games, helicopter rides, raffles, music, food, the craft beer garden, wine, soda and more! Get a deal on a wristband for the whole weekend or come one day at a time.
Tosafest
TBD
Hart Park, 7300 Chestnut St., Wauwatosa
Tosafest is a community festival with live music, art, food and children’s activities including pony rides, a petting zoo and face painting. All proceeds go to area charities.
Silver City
International Festival
Postponed
West National Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets
This family friendly festival celebrates the cultural diversity of the Silver City neighborhood, one of Milwaukee’s most ethnically diverse. Stroll the street and enjoy the cuisine, music and art of countries spanning the globe, along with activities for kids.
Tomato Romp
Postponed
East North Avenue
Oktoberfest Celebration
September 12
St. Joseph Center, 29th St. at Orchard St., Milwaukee
The School Sisters of St. Francis invite you to our beautiful southside campus for an Oktoberfest featuring craft beer, wine, food, live music and games. Proceeds support our sisters’ local and global ministries.
Briggs and Al’s Run and Walk for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
September 16 (tentative)
12th Street and Wisconsin Avenue to Henry Maier Festival Park
414-266-1520
Maker Faire Milwaukee
September 24-26
Location TBD
Part science fair, part county fair, Maker Faire entertains, informs and connects attendees in a family-friendly environment that celebrates technology, education, science, arts, crafts, sustainability and more.
Great Lakes Brew Fest
Postponed
Racine Zoological Gardens,200 Gold St., Racine
262-636-9312 | greatlakesbrewfest.com
Featuring an unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft beers and sodas from nearly 100 brewers on the shore of Lake Michigan, this festival raises funds for the internationally acclaimed Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps.
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
September 18-19
Downtown Cedarburg
262-377-3891
cedarburgfestival.org/wine-and-harvest
This festival fills the historic town. Sample food and wine, much of it locally made, as you enjoy many family activities and live musical performances. Live music on the Gruber Law Office Main Stage on Saturday until 8:30 p.m.
Scenic Shore 150 Ride
September 18-19
Lake Michigan Shoreline from Mequon to Sturgeon Bay
888-557-7177 | events.lls.org
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society sponsor a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event open to riders of all ages and abilities along the beautiful Lake Michigan shoreline. The goal is a cure for blood cancer; please visit the website to register.
Doors Open Milwaukee
TBD, usually fourth weekend in September
414-277–7795 | doorsopenmilwaukee.org
More than 150 buildings open their doors in this annual citywide celebration of history, architecture and neighborhoods organized by Historic Milwaukee. Expect performing arts events and children’s activities. The list of sites and programs will be posted on the event’s website in July.
Kegel’s Inn Oktoberfest
September 24-26
National Avenue between 58th and 60th streets
Get a jump on Oktoberfest at this eighth annual event.