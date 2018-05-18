The 31st Annual Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival is a Whale of a Time

× 1 of 11 Expand × 2 of 11 Expand × 3 of 11 Expand × 4 of 11 Expand × 5 of 11 Expand × 6 of 11 Expand × 7 of 11 Expand × 8 of 11 Expand × 9 of 11 Expand × 10 of 11 Expand × 11 of 11 Expand Prev Next

Veterans Park, situated along Milwaukee’s lakefront, will for the 31st year be the site of the Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival. This year’s festival takes place May 26-27 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 27. This year’s presenting sponsors are Prairie Farms and Summit Credit Union.

The Chicago Fire Kite Team will come back for their 27th year at the festival, and the Windjammers International Kite Team will perform and fly 60 kites simultaneously in an unbelievable routine.

The Canadian Dream Team from Montreal will fly their 150-foot-long Super Giant Octopus kite over the festival, and new to this year’s fest is the Canadian Dream Team’s 100-foot kite shaped like a giant whale. Jean Lemire from Montreal will also perform by flying three stunt kites at the same time.

The Grand Launch of 600 kites will happen at noon each day, with the public encouraged to participate.

Other attractions include team kite flying, which begins at 12:20 p.m. each day; free flying lessons from the Kite Whisperer, Bret Williams (even if you do not own a kite); and the kids mad dash at 2 p.m., where 100 free kites will go to the first 100 kids that sign up and participate.

The Ambassador Hotel is the host hotel for the festival. The event is free and will also have free parking. The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival is sponsored by Wilde Subaru, Prairie Farms, Summit Credit Union, Gift of Wings, and B 933, 102/1, The Fonz 1290 AM, 100.3 FM.

For more information contact Scott Fisher at 414-425-9993 or go to www.giftofwings.com.