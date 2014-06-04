10 Years of the Banana

Pink Banana Theatre is turning 10 this year. That might not sound like a whole lot, but 10 years is more like a century in Milwaukee theater years. (give or take a couple of decades.) Any theater company that’s lasted that long deserves to celebrate.

This coming Friday, June 6 Pink Banana celebrates its first decade with a celebration at the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S. Water St. Specialty cupcakes will lounge around at a cash bar. There will be Pink Banana Theatre alumni and supporters. There will be a photo booth. There will be talk of future Pink Banana shows. And then there will be a Pink Banana show. Right there at the Next Act Theatre space as opening weekend of the company’s summer shorts program begins.

The celebration runs from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The show follows. The celebration is free. The show is not. It sounds like a good one, though. For more information, visit Pink Banana Theatre online.