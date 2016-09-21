100 Thousand Poets For Change This Weekend

× Expand Margaret Rozga

In a world of increasing uncertainty, it’s up to us all as individuals to maintain that dialogue and make sure peaceful change can happen. In the interest of this, there has been a massive global movement that comes together as 100 Thousand Poets for Change meets in various locations all over the planet. The local Milwaukee meeting is being organized by local poet and civil rights activist Margret Rozga. She will be hosting an evening of outdoor poetry in Paliafito Eco-Arts Park on 301-315 W. Walker St.

It’s a free program of poetry that’s open to all. They’re focussing on issues of peace, justice, and sustainability. I’m a big fan of all of these things. This sounds exceedingly cool. The event takes place on Sep. 23. On-site registration for a performance slot begins at 5:00 p.m. Each poet will be encouraged to share one piece before passing the mic. The performance will run from 5:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.