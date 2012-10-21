12 Angry Men in Elm Grove

×

Just a few days before Angry Young Men and their puppets take the stage of the Oriental Theatre for Halloween, 12 Angry Men take the stage of Elm Grove's Sunset Playhouse. And the two shows couldn't possible be more different. A serious courtroom drama bears little resemblance to a zombie puppet show. And as it is being directed by the talented actor/director Matt Daniels, the Sunset Playhouse's production of 12 Angry Men sounds like it could be really well-executed.