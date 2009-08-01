The 2008 - 2009 Year In Review pt. 2

×







FEBRUARY ‘09



Andthen of course, February is always a really, really busy month whatwith all the shows that didn't open-up in January. This February,something like a dozen shows opened. Marquette's Theatre Department hada big month with two really interesting dramas: My Name Is RachelCorrie and The Heidi Chronicles. Rahcel Corrie was a fascinatingweaving together of emails and letters from a young activist who wascrushed to death by a tank. Marquette senior Jennifer Shine delivered aremarkable performance in the one-woman show. The Heidi Chronicles isthe story of a woman coming of age in the latter half of the twentiethcentury. It featured promising young actress Bonnie Auguston in thetitle role. An engaging presence onstage, it'd be nice to see her stickaround for a few productions before she inevitably leaves town like somany other actors.







MARCH ‘09



Alsoa very busy month for theatre openings, March was anchored on both endsby really strong openings . . . and honestly was probably the singlebest month for local theatre this past season. The month opened with Carte Blanche's Noises Off!the first of at least three productions tobe staged by three different companies in a twelve month period . . .Carte Blanche's production was a real love letter to the theatre. Very,very fun.



Only a couple of days after Carte Blanche openedit's comedy, Alchemist opened its drama. Who's Afraid of VirginiaWoolf? had a remarkable intensity . . . one of the darkest things tomake it to the stage this year.



The single biggest surprise ofthe year had to be Rebecca Holderness' staging of Dario Fo's AccidentalDeath of an Anarchist with the UWM Theatre program. Thedynamic production featured an array of emerging talent form the UWMtheatre program . . . quite a few of them in the title role.



This was a month that also featured the Milwaukee appearance of the only touring Broadway show worth seeing (as far as I'm concerned,) Laura Gray and Norman Moses in an exceedingly fun comedy and Pink Banana Theatre's most enjoyable shorts program so far.







APRIL ‘09



Havingattended some 16 shows last April, it was easily my busiest month everfor theatre reviews. The Rep's second most impressive show of theseason, I Just Stopped By To See The Man, hit the Stiemke Theatre . . .surmising a conversation between a rock legend and the far moretalented blues legend who inspired him . . . it featured a small bit oftraditional delta blues that made for a thoroughly unpretentiousmusical theatre moment . . .one of the strongest of the year.



Byfar my favorite musical theatre show to open this season also hit thestage in April as Carte Blanche launched its production of the musicaltragedy Cabaret.

Notlong after the opening, of the show, Carte Blanche announced that theshow would be extended through the end of the summer, making it areally long-running show for a local production.



And then there was Brooklyn Boy aMilwaukee Chamber Theatre show that paired Jim DeVita with RobertSpencertwo great acting talents working together on a really poignanttragicomic script.



MAY ‘09



Thestandard theatre season came to an end in May with a few really goodshowseasily the most fascinating among them was Windfall Theatre'sproduction of Betty's Summer Vacation apleasantly disturbing mix of comedy, tragedy and a whole lot of other things . . .on a blank black and white outline set with the raw strength of honesthuman emotion moving it all.



A staged reading of Othello madea brief appearance in May thanks to “The Artists Formerly Known asMilwaukee Shakespeare” and Soulstice Theatre staged a production ofChildren of a Lesser God that featured a really powerful performance byJillian Smith, who could only communicate through sign language.

JUNE ‘09



Withthe standard theatre season over, very little actually opened inJune. Well over half the shows that opened were Shakespeare, makingfor a really big month for him in Wisconsin. It was an unplannedShakespeare festival featuring productions by groups as diverse asLoose Canon, Carte Blanche, Insurgent Theatre and, of course, TheAmerican Players Theatre.



Thesingle show among them that made the biggest impression on me was TheAmerican Players Theatre's production of A Comedy of Errors, which had a strong, cinematic international mid-century feel to it.



Andof course, this was more or less at this point that the Skylight announced theelimination of its Managing Director position, effectively firinglongtime Skylight talent Bill Theisen from his position. And the restis . . . a bit of a mess, actually.

An interesting part of the whole thing that not alot of people have made too much of a fuss about is the fact that someindividuals had left the now defunct Milwaukee Shakespeare to work forthe Skylight. Out of the frying pan and into . . . well . . .the persondealing with the brunt of it on a face-the-public level has to beKristen Godfrey, who managed to end up being the public face of bothMilwaukee Shakespeare AND the Skylight as Marketing Director for both.After this year, she could probably go for a career in politics . . .



JULY ‘09



The year has ended with an impressive number of new companies including Uprooted and Youngblood. It'salso seen the staging of my favorite script to be produced this year(David's Redhaired Death, which was the premiere show for Youngblood.)

And a very eventful year of theatre ended with Insurgent Theatre announcing that it will be moving to the East Coast. The tiny, revolutionary DIY theatre company will be missed, but the number of tiny companies that have started up this year far outweigh the loss. With fresh talent entering the Milwaukee theatre pool, next year looks very promising. . .