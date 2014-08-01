The 2014 Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Once again, this year The Milwaukee Comedy Festival makes another appearance to signal the beginning of the end of summer with some funny. Celebrating nine years in existence, the festival makes its way to the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S. Water St. for another four-day stretch of comedy Aug. 7 - 10.

Perennial favorites like sketch comedy group Broadminded and Chicago improv group Jack And The Wolf are joined by a mixture of relatively new and relatively unknown names. It should be a satisfying festival this year in spite of notable absences by prominent groups like T.I.M: The Improvised Musical and Chicago-based sketch comedy group The Comic Thread.

The festival consists of eight different programs. Most programs mix one stand-up act with one sketch comedy act and one improv act. Most days on the festival have an early show, a standard evening show and a late show. The festival opens with a two-show day on Thursday, Aug. 7 and closes out with a matinee-only teen comedy show consisting of three high school improv groups.

For festival line-up and more information, visit Milwaukee Comedy Fest online.