27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Marcus Center

Chuck Berry recently collapsed onstage in Chicago. The 84-year-olds influence on contemporary music cannot be underestimated, but its interesting to note that the 84 year-old musical legend was actually born a few years before Martin Luther King Jr. The legendary civil rights leader died far too young. With Kings dedication, theres no question he wouldve been just as active as Berry continues to be. There wouldve been countless speeches40 more years of continued activism. Next Sunday, Martin Luther King Jr.s birthday is remembered at a free event at the Marcus Center.

The World: A Neighborhood. A Brotherhood takes the stage of Uihlein Hall at 1pm on Sunday, January 16th. The program celebrates Kings continuing legacy through the work of Milwaukee area youth. Performing groups scheduling to make an appearance include: Capita Productions We Are the Drums, Discovering Our Destiny, Latino Arts Mariachi Juvenil, and the Milwaukee Chinese Youth Orchestra.

The event ends with a 3pm reception.