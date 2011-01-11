27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Marcus Center

Chuck Berry recently collapsed onstage in Chicago. The 84-year-olds influence on contemporary music cannot be underestimated, but its interesting to note that the 84 year-old musical legend was actually born a few years before Martin Luther King Jr. The legendary civil rights leader died far too young. With Kings dedication, theres no question he wouldve been just as active as Berry continues to be. There wouldve been countless speeches40 more years of continued activism. Next Sunday, Martin Luther King Jr.s birthday is remembered at a free event at the Marcus Center.
The World: A Neighborhood. A Brotherhood takes the stage of Uihlein Hall at 1pm on Sunday, January 16th. The program celebrates Kings continuing legacy through the work of Milwaukee area youth. Performing groups scheduling to make an appearance include: Capita Productions We Are the Drums, Discovering Our Destiny, Latino Arts Mariachi Juvenil, and the Milwaukee Chinese Youth Orchestra.
The event ends with a 3pm reception.