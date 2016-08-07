The 2nd Milwaukee Diversity Generals Late This Month

Milwaukee is an amazing place for the arts. One of many things this city needs to truly be a fully-balanced theatre community is a balance presence of races and ethnicities. In the interest of helping to foster a diversity of talent in Milwaukee, Marti Gobel and Dennis Johnson will once again host the Milwaukee Diversity Generals. This is more than just theater work. There will be people looking to cast for TV shows like Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. Gobel and Johnson will be joined by representatives from: Claire Simon of Claire Simon Casting in Chicago, Next Act Theatre, Forward Theatre, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, First Stage Children's Theatre, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee and Optimist Theatre.

The auditions will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S Water St. Present 2 contrasting, contemporary monologues, totaling 3 min in length. Come prepared to present 2 contrasting, contemporary monologues, totaling 3 min in length. Also be prepared to provide all auditors with an up to date Headshot and Resume. Appointments and inquiries can be made by emailing: Dennis.johnson0823@gmail.com. Appointments will be made on a first come first serve basis.