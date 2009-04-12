3 Upcoming Fundraisers

What with the economy being the way it is, local theatre companies continue to look for ways to keep afloat. Between grants, subscriptions and single tickets sales, funds can still end up being relatively tight. In the interest of supplementing funds from other sources, there are a number of upcoming fundraisers for local theatre groups. Here are details on three occurring in the next three months.

Salon Soirée

Between the hours of 6-9 pm on Monday April 27, 2009, Renaisssance Theaterworks will be hosting a classy soiree at the Broadway Theater Center. This year’s show includes a sneak preview of Women Who Can’t Singa show created by and starring talent Rep resident actress Laura Gordon. The show will also feature Angela Iannone, Tammi Workentin and Jack Forbes Wilson. The show is a celebration of the writers and performers of Broadway. The soiree also features hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. Tickets for the evening are $100 in advance or $125 at the door. Reservations can be made by calling Lisa Rasmussen at 414-273-0800 x202 or email lrasmussen@r-t-w.com

Merlot Business like Show Business

A few weeks later at the Broaadway Theater Center, The Skylight’s auxiliary organization “The Skylighters” will be hosting a wine tasting to benefit the group on May 14th between 5:30 and 8pm. The event features over 50 kinds of wine, hors d'oeuvres, a raffle drawing and entertainment. The event is being hosted by the Wine Maniacs of Oconomowoc. Tickets are $30 per person, but there is a more expensive option for those who wish to attend in a VIP Vintner's Room. For $100 extra dollars, attendees can view presentations by Livia Colantonio of Castello delle Regine Vinyards in Italy and receive a hand-signed bottle of the wine. Reservations can be made by calling The Skylight at (414) 291-7811, ext. 261

The Poetry Wine Slam

On Monday, June 1st, The Boulevard Theatre hosts its annual fundraiser, "Vintage, Verse and Vanilla" on Monday, June 1st at the theatre. Having been elsewhere in recent years, the fundraiser returns to its home on Kinnnickinnic. It’s being biled as a “mini block party,” featuring samples from surrounding businesses. Admission is $40 and will of course, feature wine and the performance of poetry for those interested in imbibing in either. For further information, call 414-744-5757.